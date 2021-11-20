LAST CHANCE: You Can Only Stream “Dune” HBO Max Until November 21st

While the highly anticipated Dune is available on HBO Max, did you know you can only watch it until November 21st? “Dune” is available to stream in 4K on HBO Max, but only through tomorrow. At just $14.99 a month, that’s cheaper than a single ticket to see it in theaters.

How to Stream ‘Dune’ Online

When: Available Now Through November 21st

Where: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Since last December, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. However, they do have a way to save. if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

About ‘Dune’

Dune, based on the novel by Frank Herbert, tells the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, who has prophetic visions. When his family moves to Arrakis to support their future, they begin overseeing the spice harvest. However, tensions heighten on the dangerous planet because the spice is the most precious resource and is highly coveted.

Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

While the movie is meant to have a sequel, Warner Bros. has not made an official announcement on Dune: Part Two. The future of the franchise could depend on the first installment’s box office and streaming performance.