Last Minute 2021 Christmas Gifts: Give a Streaming Service Subscription

Gift subscriptions are a solid present idea or a great stocking stuffer for any streamer. With a myriad of services, it’s impossible not to find something your loved one won’t enjoy, especially if they want to stay on top of trending movies and shows.

Whatever their tastes and needs are, we’ve compiled a list of the best streaming services that allow you to buy a gift subscription, so you can treat friends and family members to some much-needed entertainment.

Gift subscriptions for Disney+ are only available as a one-year option, which costs $79.99. However, every Disney movie can be accessed with a subscription, along with titles from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Gift subscriptions for Disney+ cost $79.99.

If you have someone in the family who is a sports fan, look no further than a 1-year gift subscription to ESPN+. The stream service offers UFC, live soccer from LaLiga, Bundesliga, and live NHL games daily. It also now includes much of the digital written content behind the ESPN paywall.

Similar to Disney+, gift subscriptions can only be redeemed by new ESPN+ subscribers.

Everyone knows that Netflix has a fantastic blend of movies and TV shows, plus its newer Netflix original series, like “Locke & Key” and “Squid Game,” have tons of fans raving. The gift cards are digital-only and available for any amount between $25 and $200.

Hulu is another popular option. With original content like “The Great” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” there is plenty of content that your loved ones can explore. Digital Hulu gift cards are available for $25, $50, and $100.

There isn’t an official gift subscription, but you can still create an account for your fellow “Succession” fans this holiday season. They can also enjoy DC Universe content, and HBO shows like “Mare of Easttown.”

HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99/month.

Amazon’s video streaming service requires you to gift Amazon Prime, which not only grants you access to Prime Video but other Amazon services like fast free delivery on items, access to songs and playlists, free Kindle ebooks, and more. You can gift three months for $39 or a full year for $119.

If Jason Sudeikis’s bubbly and kind “Ted Lasso” grabbed the heart strings of a person you know, then Apple TV+ is the way to go. The streaming service is, fortunately, one of the cheaper subscriptions, going for just $4.99 per month. All you have to do is buy an Apple gift card, which is available basically anywhere.

There’s also Apple One, where you can bundle Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more for $14.95 per month. Or you could just gift them an Apple product, which comes with a free yearlong subscription to the service.

YouTube TV streams live and local news, sport, and shows from 85+ channels, including CBS, ESPN, HGTV, NBC, TNT, among other favorites. You can buy a digital YouTube gift card using Google Play for any amount between $25-$100.

Sling provides more than 50 channels of live sports, news, and more. It’s got channels such as AMC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, FX, A&E, Food Network, CNN, TBS, and the Discovery channel. Gift cards are available in both digital and physical versions in $25, $30, $50, or $100 denominations. Physical gift cards can be purchased at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers. Digital gift cards can be purchased online from Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, or PayPal.com.