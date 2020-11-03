Leak Suggests Disney to Give Fortnite Gamers 2 Months of Disney Plus For Free

Disney+ may have cancelled their free trials, but that doesn’t mean their quest to get new subscribers onto the platform is over. It looks like the company is gunning for a new demographic—Fortnite players. According to Fortnite Insider, Disney and Fortnite parent company, Epic Games may have signed a deal to bring the streaming service to Fortnite enthusiasts.

Fortnite gamers will get two months of Disney+ for free through the v14.50 update that is now available to download, Fortnite Insider reports. In order to get the service, Fortnite users need to “make any real money purchase in the Item Shop to be eligible to claim the free service. This means you will either need to purchase a Skin bundle or V-Bucks with real money…” The offer is available through Dec. 31 and appears to be only for new subscribers.

Disney discontinued their seven-day free trials back in June. When new subscribers navigate through the sign-up process, they are prompted to immediately begin paying for the $6.99 per month service (which is heavily marketed as part of a $12.99 bundle with Hulu and ESPN+).

In August, the streamer reported that they reached 60.5 million subscribers as of August 3rd, having reached 57.5 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in June 2020.

That was up six million subscribers from the 54.5 million the company reported on May 4 in their Q2 2020 earnings call.

With Hulu reaching 35.5 million subscribers and ESPN+ 8.5 million, Chapek says that “direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions — a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company.”