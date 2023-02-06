LG Adds Apple TV App, Apple Music, More to webOS Hub

Leading electronics manufacturer LG has announced that the webOS Hub — its smart TV “brain” that a variety of TV manufacturers use — is about to get even smarter. The company will expand its current list of entertainment options on the webOS Hub with the addition of the Apple TV App with Apple TV+, Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit functionality.

The addition of these features to the webOS Hub ecosystem puts the Apple TV App and Apple Music within easy reach to those with a variety of smart TVs. TVs with the webOS Hub are also enabled with Apple Home, which allows users to control their TV using Siri using the Apple HomeKit.

These added entertainment options will be made available in over 100 countries and regions. While Apple TV was already available on LG Smart TVs, LG works with a wide variety of manufacturers including Seiki, Eco, Konka, Aiwa, and Hyundai. This means the addition will bring significantly increased access to these streaming options to many areas around the world.

However, not all TVs will have access to all these Apple services. Access to AirPlay and HomeKit is only available on OLED TVs and UHD TVs with webOS Hub 2.0. But with 10 times as many brands now available on the webOS Hub than in early 2021, this addition will still have a major reach. With the functionality, users can stream movies, music, games, and photos to their smart TV right from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. webOS Hub-powered TVs are also Apple Home-enabled, giving users control of their TV in the Apple Home app and Siri using Apple HomeKit technology.

Those using the webOS Hub home screen can now access the Apple TV app from that screen, where previously it was not that simple. This change also makes it possible for users to subscribe to third-party streaming subscriptions through the Apple TV app, as well as rent or buy series and films from Apple TVs’ collection of titles.

Apple TV+ features a growing list of award-winning content, including “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as hit shows like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “Severance.” The Apple Music app is also included in this expansion, which allows users to stream from its catalog of more than 100 million songs, with a subscription.

Apple Music subscribers enjoy a vast, ad-free library comprised of over 100 million songs, 30,000 curated playlists, countless 4K music videos, and Apple Music Radio, which streams all the hits and classics from across genres. Apple Music via webOS Hub also allows subscribers to instantly access their personal music library via the webOS Hub.