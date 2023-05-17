LG Channels Adds NCAA Championship Events to Free Streaming Platform, Other Free Channels

Free streaming platforms like LG Channels seemingly add new channels all the time. There are more than 1,500 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels available in the United States alone, and the amount of time consumers spent watching these channels increased in April, despite it normally being a period where TV watching decreases across the industry.

One thing FAST platforms don’t normally offer, however, are a lot of is live sports. But users of the free streaming service LG Channels will see that change this month, as the service is adding several live events to the schedule on the NCAA Championships Channel (channel 100), including tennis, lacrosse, and track and field events from both the NCAA’s Division II and Division III.

The live sporting events coming to the NCAA Championships Channel starting May 17 include:

Date Time (ET) Event Wednesday, May 17 12 noon DIII Women’s Team Tennis Finals Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. DII Women’s Lacrosse Championship Friday, May 26 7:25 p.m. DII Outdoor Track and Field Saturday, May 27 12:15 p.m. DIII Outdoor Track and Field Sunday, May 28 1 p.m. DII Men’s Lacrosse Championship 4 p.m. DIII Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tuesday, May 30 1:12 p.m. DII Softball Championship Game 1 Wednesday, May 31 2:12 p.m. DII Softball Championship Game 2 Friday, June 2 11 a.m. DIII Baseball Championships Saturday, June 3 1:30 p.m. DII Baseball Championships

However, sports are not the only things that LG is bringing to its platform. Also included in its new channel offerings will be channels focusing on do-it-yourself tips, the fastest growing sport in the country, mysteries, and more.

Additionally, LG Channels has added four new FAST channels to its platform, including:

Pickle TV(Channel 473): The next great sports channel is here and it’s all about the fastest-growing sport in America: Pickleball.

The Red Green Channel (Channel 516): “The Red Green Show” follows a hapless handyman, Red Green, as he welcomes viewers to Possum Lake, Canada where he and his nerdy nephew Harold, and other colorful characters, film a do-it-yourself TV show.

Grit Xtra (Channel 269): Grit Xtra is your new ace in the hole, featuring the legendary heroes and timeless tales of the American West. Streaming your all-time favorite series and movies, Grit Xtra invites you to saddle up and ride alongside the larger-than-life stars of TV and cinema’s most iconic Westerns.

ION Mystery (Channel 394): ION Mystery is home to television’s most binge-worthy, edge-of-your-seat thrillers and docuseries. With top-rated shows including the “CSI” franchise and “Bones,” plus real-life investigative series like “Forensic Files,” ION Mystery invites viewers to put on their detective hats and join the investigation.

As if this wasn’t enough content, LG Channels plus is also bringing on new on-demand movie titles, such as:

“Miss Congeniality”: Sandra Bullock stars as an FBI agent Gracie Hart who goes undercover as a beauty contestant to capture a terrorist in this hilarious action-comedy.

“Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Fabulous”: Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) abandons the life of a field agent to become the public face of the FBI. Yet when Cheryl Frasier (Heather Burns) and Stan Fields (William Shatner) are kidnapped, she is determined to rescue them, along with her reluctant partner.

“S.W.A.T”: Inspired by the ‘70s hit TV series, S.W.A.T. stars Colin Farrell as Jim Street, a former S.W.A.T. team member demoted in the aftermath of a controversial decision made during a robbery/hostage standoff. He gets a chance to redeem himself when team commander Dan “Hondo” Harrelson (Samuel L. Jackson) is assigned to recruit and train five top-notch cops for a new Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) unit. After weeks of demanding physical training, the new S.W.A.T. team is quickly thrown into action when a notorious drug lord (Olivier Martinez) offers a $100 million bounty to anyone who can free him from police custody.

“You Don’t Mess With The Zohan”: In “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan,” a comedy from screenwriters Judd Apatow, Robert Smigel and Adam Sandler, Sandler stars as Zohan, an Israeli commando who fakes his death to pursue his dream: becoming a hairstylist in New York.

LG Channels is LG’s exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV’s webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android.