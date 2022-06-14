 Skip to Content
LG Smart TV

LG Smart TVs Add New, Free Channels; Love and HauntTV, Total Crime, More

Joshua Thiede

Blue Ant Media keeps marching along as it releases a spate of free ad-supported TV (FAST) programming to LG Channels across North America. The Canadian-based company continues to make waves in the streaming space as it expands its lineup on the LG smart-TV exclusive channels.

The LG and Blue Ant partnership originated in 2020 with the launch of “Love and Nature,” with Blue Ant providing more options to LG TV cord-cutters with a bevy of new shows. The channel lineup includes HauntTV featuring paranormal-themed shows with jump scares on-demand, Total Crime to satiate a viewers’ need for true crime, all the time, and Homeful with lifestyle content featuring real estate and home transformations.

Viewers in the United States will gain access to Total Crime and Homeful on their LG TVs while Canadian cord-cutters gain Homeful, HauntTV, and the companion channel to Total Crime, Crime Time. Jamie Schouela, president of global channels and media at Blue Ant, sees these new channels boosting user engagement in both countries.

LG TV owners aren’t the only ones to have access to these channels. Blue Ant Media has been working with Roku by adding Love Nature, Love Nature Español and ZooMoo to its dashboard back in 2020. Currently, HauntTV, Total Crime, and Homeful are all available on Roku TVs and devices.

LG Smart TV

LG Smart TV can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

