Lionsgate Strikes Deal With Hasbro to Acquire Rights to Properties Like ‘Monopoly,’ ‘Peppa Pig,’ ‘Transformers,’ More

David Satin

Lionsgate is making moves, and not with its movie studio or cable/streaming bundle STARZ. The company announced this week it has come to terms on an agreement to purchase eOne, the film production company owned by the toy-making giant Hasbro.

Lionsgate is paying $500 million to acquire eOne, whose recent releases include “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and the Showtime series “Yellowjackets.” These properties are currently distributed by Paramount, but whether they will continue to be depends on what Lionsgate plans to do with its own business in the future.

“The acquisition of eOne checks off all the boxes in areas that play to our core strengths,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said. “It will be immediately and highly accretive, adds a world-class library with thousands of properties, strengthens our scripted and unscripted television business and continues to expand our presence in Canada and the UK.”

The acquisition puts a number of highly recognizable franchises in Lionsgate’s hands. “GI Joe,” “Transformers,” “Peppa Pig” and Hasbro’s board games like “Monopoly” are all included. Paramount might have to say goodbye to these franchises in the near future, but first, it’s up to Lionsgate to determine whether or not it wants to keep its movie production studio or make STARZ the focus of its efforts moving forward.

More clarity on that point could be coming soon, as Lionsgate has filed paperwork with the SEC to split its movie studio and cable/streaming segment into two distinct entities. A sale of one or the other could follow as soon as the reorganization is complete.

If Lionsgate decided to keep its movie studio, it could continue licensing properties like “Yellowjackets” to Paramount and focus on developing new “Transformers” sequels and movies based on board games and other toys. If, on the other hand, STARZ is the company’s focus going forward, film rights to big properties might be licensed out to other studios while Lionsgate created new TV series based around its Hasbro franchises.

STARZ had an impressive fiscal first quarter in 2023, adding 700,000 streaming customers ahead of the new season of “Outlander.” Many media companies are increasing their focus on franchises as a way to differentiate themselves in the streaming wars, and this acquisition of Hasbro’s movie production house could be an indication that Lionsgate is thinking along the same lines.

