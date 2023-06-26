Listen to the Books That Inspired Movies, Shows Coming Later This Year for Free with Audible Three-Month Trial

Summer is a time for ease for many across the United States. The weather is perfect for going outside, be it a trip to cinemas with friends or just to the local park to read a good book.

Movie studios and streaming services have been turning to literature as a source for ideas ever since the motion picture was invented, and there are some incredibly well-known and beloved novels and nonfiction works coming to the big or small screen in 2023. Dramatic titles like “All the Light We Cannot See” figure to compete come TV awards-show season, while popcorn flicks like “Meg 2: The Trench” are pure entertainment romps.

Top 10 Upcoming Shows and Movies Based on Books to Stream Free on Audible

This Netflix original movie is based off the novel by Tia Williams, and features Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres. It begins streaming on June 23, but since it’s on Netflix users can spend as much time as they want with the novel and not feel like they’re missing the movie in theaters.

The Perfect Find June 23, 2023 After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2

Jenny Han’s book “The Summer I Turned Pretty” was adapted into the series of the same name by Prime Video in 2022. Season 1 is available to stream now, and Season 2 —based on the follow-up book “It’s Not Summer Without You”— is coming to streaming on July 14, which gives you plenty of time to breeze through the Audible version of the novel.

The Summer I Turned Pretty June 16, 2022 Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same … until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it’s the summer she turns pretty.

This biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin serves as the chief inspiration for the movie “Oppenheimer,” which will be widely released on Friday, July 21. It won’t be the most light-hearted of reads, but it will give viewers good insight into which parts of Oppenheimer’s life were more heavily dramatized for the screen.

Oppenheimer July 19, 2023 The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Follow Jason Statham back into the ocean to deal with prehistoric mega-sharks when the movie hits theaters on August 4, and read all about the ending to this guaranteed popcorn flick with Steve Alten’s “The Trench.” These novels have been screaming for an adaptation ever since they first hit shelves, and they’re pure fun.

Meg 2: The Trench August 2, 2023 An exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean of a daring research team spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

This horror movie comes to cinemas on August 11. It’s the adaptation of a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel “Dracula,” but it will be hard-put to live up to the sheer dread and terror evoked by its source material.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter August 10, 2023 The crew of the merchant ship Demeter attempts to survive the ocean voyage from Carpathia to London as they are stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship.

Casey McQuiston’s contemporary romance title of the same name is one of the top sellers in the category over the last few years. On August 11, the movie adaptation starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Red, White & Royal Blue August 11, 2023 Alex, the son of the first woman President of the United States, and Britain’s Prince Henry have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as their icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

David Gran’s book about murders on Native American land, and the agents charged with investigating the crimes became an instant sensation when it was first released. It’s non-fiction that reads like fiction, which is why Apple has been working so hard on the film adaptation, directed by Martin Scorsese and debuting on October 20 in theaters.

Killers of the Flower Moon October 6, 2023 When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one—until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery.

Anthony Doerr’s historical fiction novel was at the top of book club reading lists for months when it was released in 2014, and remained a scarce find on used book store shelves ever since. The mini-series adaptation will be a Netflix exclusive, and will stream starting November 2.

All the Light We Cannot See November 2, 2023 The story of Marie-Laure, a blind teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

The hotly-anticipated second half of Dennis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune” is due to arrive in theaters on November 3. The director promised the first half of the film was mostly table-setting, and the second half will dive deeply into the book’s intricate plot.

Dune: Part Two November 1, 2023 Follow the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, Paul endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

This adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ latest installment in “The Hunger Games” franchise is set to be released in theaters on November 17. It’s a prequel story, which focuses on President Snow (Donald Sutherland in the films) as a young man, and the events that led him to become the callous dictator audiences are well-acquainted with.

