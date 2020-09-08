Locast Now Available Via TiVo Stream 4K in 23 Markets

TiVo has expanded its options for users and alliance with Locast.

Locast has been available on TiVo, the twist here is that it is now accessible for TiVo Stream 4K users in the markets Locast covers. The offer, part of TiVo’s Free TV September, gives these viewers additional. local news, weather and sports.

🚨Big news! 🚨



Starting today, #TiVo DVRs and #TiVoStream4K now have 140+ free channels.



We are also adding @LocastOrg to TiVo Stream 4K in all the markets that Locast is available, giving you access to your local channels. Free.



It’s #FreeTVSeptember. Learn more: — TiVo (@TiVo) September 4, 2020

TiVo added 72 more channels his month, bring its total to 144.

The company is also rolling out a new set of updates, reports Zatz Not Funny! TiVo first teamed with Locast last year, but it may have been premature, since cable and broadcast carry the similar listings. But now, TiVo Stream 4K “places your locals smack dab in the middle of TiVo’s live guide, mingling amongst the likes of Pluto TV, it all makes much more sense.” He reports that the company plans to add customization of the guide in the future.

The 23 markets carrying the service are: