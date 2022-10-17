Los Angeles Clippers Launch Streaming Service with Alternate Broadcast, Language Options

With the 2022-23 NBA season set to open on Tuesday, the LA Clippers announced on Monday that the team would be launching a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platform to broadcast more than 70 live games this season. In addition to the team’s traditional broadcasts, the in-market ClipperVision service will include alternate broadcasts with some of the biggest names in the franchise’s history, augmented reality broadcasts, and the ability to watch games in multiple different languages. The service will debut with six different stream options with more planned for the future.

“I have wanted to create a product like ClipperVision since the day I came to the Clippers. Years of effort, hard work and development have led up to its launch,” Clippers’ chairman Steve Ballmer said. “ClipperVision’s augmented reality and interactivity will let us transform the experience our fans have watching games, and provide them with more platforms to watch the Clippers.”

The new service will cost $199.99 for the upcoming season and subscribers will receive a free limited-edition L.A. Clippers-branded jacket and regular season access to Bally Sports+. Fans can sign up for the platform at www.clippers.com/clippervision.

In addition to the live games, CliperVision will provide access to a video on demand (VOD) library of archived games that will be available without a cable subscription on TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

ClipperVision Features Include:

Traditional Clippers Broadcasts: The app will provide access to live game streams from Bally Sports SoCal and KTLA featuring traditional on-air talent and graphics.

BallerVision: BallerVision will feature live commentary from some of Clipper Nation's biggest and most well-known personalities — Baron Davis, Paul Pierce, Quentin Richardson, and Matt Barnes — along with guest appearances from Steve Ballmer and celebrity Clippers fans.

CourtVision: Fan-favorite augmented reality streams are back. The CourtVison stream — similar to ShotIQ Mode in the Clippers CourtVision Beta — will carry over augmented graphics for real-time shot probability, statistics, and more.

CourtVision Mascot Mode: This stream will feature new and enhanced animations, graphics, and special effects added in real-time with machine learning, an expansion of the similar mode from Clippers CourtVision.

ClipperVision in Korean: The Korean-language stream on ClipperVision will be the first Korean-language commentary available OTT in the L.A. market, and it will be called live from Korea by commentator Yong-Gum Jeong, former basketball player and Korean Basketball League champion Tae-Sool Kim, and basketball reporters Hyun-Il Cho and Dae-Bum Son.

ClipperVision en Español: The Spanish-language stream will be hosted by veteran broadcaster Francisco X. Rivera. Experienced analyst Roger Valdivieso will take the commentator chair along with an extensive list of invited guests. ClipperVision en Español is the first team direct-to-consumer platform produced specifically for a Spanish-speaking audience.

“The TV landscape is getting increasingly more competitive, oftentimes at the cost of the fan,” Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker said. “Making ClipperVision available directly to consumers, combined with games on Bally Sports SoCal and free-to-air-TV on KTLA, means that we can put Clippers games back in the hands of our local fans.”

This is just the latest broadcast announcement from the Clippers in recent weeks. Last month, the team announced that local broadcast channel KTLA would be the home for 11 exclusive regular season games this season, and last week, the team reached a multi-year broadcasting deal with Bally Sports to continue serving as the team’s regional sports network (RSN). ClipperVision is powered by the NBA’s new integrated digital platform, which also runs the new NBA app.