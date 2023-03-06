 Skip to Content
Major League Baseball Should Adopt ESPN’s Flexibility During Regional Sports Network Meltdowns

David Satin

Baseball is not exactly known as one of the most flexible sports in the world. Major League Baseball is one of the oldest professional sports leagues in the United States, and pride in its traditions has historically led the league to become highly dubious of any major changes.

Adversity breeds innovation, however, and whether the MLB likes it or not, big changes are coming to the way it broadcasts its games to fans. Those changes come thanks to the ongoing collapse of the regional sports network (RSN) model, which has become untenable as more and more American consumers cut the cord and leave pay TV behind.

The league’s teams have relied on RSNs to distribute their games until now. But with Warner Bros. Discovery announcing its intentions to leave the RSN business, and with Diamond Sports Group’s collection of 19 RSNs currently working toward bankruptcy proceedings, the broadcast rights of 17 MLB teams could revert back to those clubs in the coming weeks. So where can MLB look for inspiration as it tries to figure out the best ways to show those teams’ games?

To start, the league should borrow some concepts from ESPN, according to Forbes' Wayne G. McDonnell. ESPN is currently exploring the possibility of adding a universal sports streaming guide to its website and app. Users would be able to navigate to the feature and see what games and contests are being streamed on every major streaming platform, including events only available on ESPN’s competitors.

MLB would be wise to adopt this feature into its own website, especially during all of the confusion generated by its RSN partners. Showing baseball fans when and where they’ll be able to watch and stream games for the upcoming season would be a big help, especially in an age where content discovery is growing more and more difficult. This would be an excellent first step for the league to take as it tries to determine the best strategies for airing its games once it leaves RSNs behind. It would also allow fans to continue watching games with their favorite local announcers, helping ensure the fan experience stays consistent.

The next step in that process is one that MLB has already given serious thought to. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has confirmed that teams whose rights are reclaimed by their clubs will have the option to air their games on MLB Network. Manfred also noted that in-market games could become available to stream on the league’s out-of-market games streaming platform MLB.TV.

Major League Baseball is still a long way from offering direct-to-consumer packages that feature single teams and all in-market games. But it could start to take meaningful steps along that path in 2023, and utilizing some facets of ESPN’s idea to show users where they can stream all sports events would be a good place for MLB to begin.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $40 $40 $64.99
Arizona Diamondbacks
Bally Sports Arizona 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Atlanta Braves
Bally Sports South 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Baltimore Orioles
MASN 		≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Boston Red Sox
NESN 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago 		≥ $99.99 - -
Cincinnati Reds
Fox Sports Ohio 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Cleveland Guardians
Bally Sports Great Lakes 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Colorado Rockies
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain 		≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Detroit Tigers
Bally Sports Detroit 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Houston Astros
AT&T SportsNet Southwest 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Kansas City 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Los Angeles Angels
Bally Sports West 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet LA 		≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Miami Marlins
Bally Sports Florida 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Milwaukee Brewers
Bally Sports Wisconsin 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Minnesota Twins
Bally Sports North 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
New York Mets
SportsNet NY 		≥ $99.99 - -
New York Yankees
YES Network 		≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California 		≥ $99.99 - -
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia 		- - -
Pittsburgh Pirates
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
San Diego Padres
Bally Sports San Diego 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area 		≥ $99.99 - -
Seattle Mariners
Root Sports Northwest 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
St. Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Tampa Bay Rays
Bally Sports Sun 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Texas Rangers
Bally Sports Southwest 		≥ $99.99 - - - -
Washington Nationals
MASN 		≥ $99.99 - - - - -
