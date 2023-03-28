Masters App Adds New Features Ahead of Tournament; How Can You Watch For Free?
The 2023 Masters Tournament is just around the corner, and golf fanatics everywhere are lining up their excuses for when they call out of work. The tournament begins Thursday, April 6, and cord-cutters can watch the action from CBS and ESPN via a number of live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.
However, there’s another way to see who will walk away with the green jacket at Augusta this year. The Masters Tournament app is something of a rarity in the streaming world these days; it offers a broadcast of an incredibly popular and prestigious live sporting event completely free, with no TV Everywhere credentials required, including some exclusive coverage not available anywhere else.
There are some new updates to the app this year that should keep users coming back. The new features available now on the Masters Tournament app include:
Featured Groups+: An interactive version of the popular featured groups channel, with trivia, polls, live updates, and more. (Available to logged-in app users)
Live Watch Party: Enables you to watch any of the Masters live streams with up to eight people via video chat.
Fantasy Watch Parties: Exclusively available in the Masters app, you can watch a custom highlight feed of all the of the action relevant to your league while video chatting with your fantasy competitors.
AI Commentary: IBM Watson provides descriptive AI driven text and alternate audio commentary for all 20k+ videos covering every shot by every player on every hole.
Users of the Masters Tournament app will also get a live simulcast of the day’s round from whichever broadcaster is covering the competition that day. In addition, app users will be able to see a ton of curated content, like live play from Amen Corner; continuous coverage of holes 4, 5, and 6; and picture-in-picture so you can browse leaderboards without having to pause the livestream.
Check out a full schedule of the Masters Tournament below, including which channel will be offering coverage on which day. If you’d rather watch the Masters via a live TV streaming service, DIRECTV STREAM is our top choice, as it comes with a five-day free trial and more major cable channels than any other platform. However, ESPN and CBS will only offer coverage from 2:00 or 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. every day, so the Masters app is the best way to get comprehensive coverage of every shot.
Thursday, April 6: ESPN
|Time (ET)
|Event
|8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
|Honorary Starters
|8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|On the Range
|9:15 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5 and 6
|10:50 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11:00 a.m. - 7:45 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11:45a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|Holes 15 and 16
|3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Live Coverage on ESPN
Friday, April 7: ESPN
|Time (ET)
|Event
|8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|On the Range
|9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5 and 6
|10:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|11:45 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Holes 15 and 16
|3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Live Coverage on ESPN
Saturday, April 8: CBS
|Time (ET)
|Event
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|On the Range
|10:30 a.m. – 7:15 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5 and 6
|12:50 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|1:35 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|Holes 15 and 16
|3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|Live Coverage on CBS
Sunday, April 9: CBS
|Time (ET)
|Event
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|On the Range
|10:20 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|10:55 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Holes 4, 5 and 6
|12:35 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Amen Corner
|1:25 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Holes 15 and 16
|2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Live Coverage on CBS
|7:00 p.m.
|Green Jacket Ceremony
