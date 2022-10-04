Metropolitan Opera Launches Streaming Service in Support of Cinema Broadcasts

There’s big news for fans of opera who can’t get enough of Carmen, Figaro, or Tosca, New York’s Metropolitan Opera is launching a new streaming service.

On Tuesday, the venerated company announced that The Met: Live at Home will make simulcasts of the Met’s performances available to audiences on all seven continents. The Met has traditionally offered such simulcasts in movie theaters as part of its Live in HD series, but now they will be more widely available to streaming audiences.

“We wanted to make our live performances available to people who don’t have ready access to the movie theaters that carry the Met,” the Met’s general manager Peter Gelb said, “whether you reside in the mountains of Montana or on assignment in Antarctica.”

Through geofencing, The Met will only make the streaming available to customers “who do not live near movie theaters that carry the Met’s transmissions.” However, the streams will be available nationwide in countries where Live in HD movie screenings are not available.

Those interested will have to buy tickets to stream individual performances, and those tickets go on sale beginning Oct. 17. They will be priced at $10 and $20, depending on location. The first live simulcast will be Cherubini’s “Medea” on Oct. 22.

Customers who buy tickets will be able to watch the operas an unlimited number of times within a seven-day window.

The Met: Live at Home 2022-23 Season