 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Metropolitan Opera Launches Streaming Service in Support of Cinema Broadcasts

Stephen Silver

There’s big news for fans of opera who can’t get enough of Carmen, Figaro, or Tosca, New York’s Metropolitan Opera is launching a new streaming service.

On Tuesday, the venerated company announced that The Met: Live at Home will make simulcasts of the Met’s performances available to audiences on all seven continents. The Met has traditionally offered such simulcasts in movie theaters as part of its Live in HD series, but now they will be more widely available to streaming audiences.

“We wanted to make our live performances available to people who don’t have ready access to the movie theaters that carry the Met,” the Met’s general manager Peter Gelb said, “whether you reside in the mountains of Montana or on assignment in Antarctica.”

Through geofencing, The Met will only make the streaming available to customers “who do not live near movie theaters that carry the Met’s transmissions.” However, the streams will be available nationwide in countries where Live in HD movie screenings are not available.

Those interested will have to buy tickets to stream individual performances, and those tickets go on sale beginning Oct. 17. They will be priced at $10 and $20, depending on location. The first live simulcast will be Cherubini’s “Medea” on Oct. 22.

Customers who buy tickets will be able to watch the operas an unlimited number of times within a seven-day window.

The Met: Live at Home 2022-23 Season

Date Opera
Oct. 22, 2022 Cherubini’s “Medea”
Nov. 5, 2022 Verdi’s “La Traviata”
Dec. 10, 2022 Puts’s “The Hours”
Jan. 14, 2023 Giordano’s “Fedora”
March 18, 2023 Wagner’s “Lohengrin”
April 1, 2023 Verdi’s “Falstaff”
April 15, 2023 Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier”
April 29, 2023 Blanchard’s “Champion”
May 20, 2023 Mozart’s “Don Giovanni”
June 3, 2023 Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte”
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.