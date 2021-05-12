Miami Marlins Affiliate to Play at The Streamable Stadium

The home of the Miami Marlins affiliate, Beloit Snappers, has a new name that might be familiar to streaming enthusiasts. On May 12th, the Beloit Snappers will be playing at The Streamable Stadium. The ballpark, which in years past has been known as Pohlman Field, has a new name for one-night-only as part of naming rights deal with The Streamable.

The proceeds of the naming rights will go to support the Stateline Boys and Girls Club, which is currently raising funds to build a new facility for the area’s youth.

“We are so excited to welcome fans to The Streamable Stadium on Wednesday, May 12th! It’s going to be a terrific night. We are so grateful to The Streamable for participating in this promotion; their investment will mean so much to the kids at the Stateline Boys & Girls Club,” said Maria Valentyn, VP of Marketing & Strategy of the Beloit Snappers.

Over the past three years, The Streamable has become the premier destination to learn about everything streaming, now reaching over 2 million streamers every month and is currently on track to more than double traffic and revenue in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to bring The Streamable Stadium to life on May 12th with the Beloit Snappers. It is a great opportunity for us to bring visibility to The Streamable and to support a great cause like the Boys and Girls Club,” said Co-Founder and CEO Jason Gurwin.

The Streamable was founded in 2017 as a way to help navigate the confusing world of streaming. In addition to daily news and reviews, the company has popular tools, like their Streaming Matchmaker to help people find where to stream any show, movie, or sports team.

The company works with streaming services including Disney+, Hulu, AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, HBO Max, Peacock, Philo, and others to help acquire and retain new subscribers through their informative content.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the company said that they decided to acquire the naming rights through their ties to Beloit, Wisconsin.

The founding team of The Streamable previous company was acquired by Ebates (now Rakuten), which also owned deal website, FatWallet, based on Beloit, Wisconsin. Now with most of the team based in Miami, being able to sponsor a Beloit-based team with ties to Miami was a “no brainer”, according to the company.

The Beloit Snappers face the South Bend Cubs at The Streamable Stadium at 6:35 PM CDT. The radio broadcast of the game can be live streamed for free at MILB.com.