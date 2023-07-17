Miyazaki’s Final Film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to Arrive in US Theaters This Year, When Will It Be Available to Stream?

The mysterious final film from critically-acclaimed Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki is set to hit American theaters later this year — but when will you be able to stream it?

It was announced that Studio Ghibli’s longtime North American distribution partner GKIDS would once again distribute a film. This time, it will be Miyazaki’s final film, which will receive the English title “The Boy and The Heron.” Little is known about the film, as no images, trailers, synopses, advertisements, or other information about the film were made available to the public prior to its release in theaters in Japan. The film was just released in Japanese theaters over the weekend, so leaks and details may start to appear online in preparation for the film’s launch in North America. However, GKIDS will not release any further details or marketing materials for North American audiences, either — including, as of yet, when the film will come to theaters.

Once its theatrical run is over, we know where the film will stream but we’re not sure when the film will be available to stream, due to the lack of a concrete release date. Max will be where “The Boy and The Heron” calls home, as do Miyazaki’s other films like “Princess Mononoke,” “Spirited Away,” and “My Neighbor Totoro.”

Judging by past Ghibli releases, we could expect to see “The Boy and The Heron” released in the summer or early fall months. Only three Ghibli films in the past 30 years — “Ocean Waves,” “The Wind Rises,” and “The Secret World of Arrietty” — have had U.S. theatrical releases outside of the June-October period. However, translating the film from Japanese to English will take time, as will recording the new English lines and properly dubbing the film. While Studio Ghibli could have known an English release was coming and started work prior to the GKIDS news, it still may be a while before we see “The Boy and The Heron” arrive in North American theaters.

Last week, before any details had been revealed about the film’s U.S. release, The Streamable predicted that it would arrive on Max on Nov. 20, 2023, as the family-friendly nature of the film would be ideal for the holidays. While the GKIDS announcement that the film is coming sometime in 2023 does provide some pause that it won’t even hit theaters in the U.S. until the holidays, given that the only other Studio Ghibli film released since HBO Max (which was the forerunner to Max) launched arrived on streaming just says after debuting in cinemas, we will stick with that prediction until a more concrete domestic release date is announced.

About ‘The Boy and The Heron’

Originally translated as “How Do You Live,” the new film will now be called “The Boy and The Heron” upon release in the United States later this year. The hand-drawn, animated feature — director Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years — is written and directed by Miyazaki, produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, and features a musical score from Miyazaki’s long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi. Like all other Studio Ghibli films, “The Boy and The Heron” will be distributed in America by GKIDS.

“Hayao Miyazaki is a living legend in filmmaking, as evidenced by his Academy Award win for Spirited Away and his two Oscar nominations for Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises,’” said David Jesteadt, GKIDS president. “It’s been ten years since the world has seen a new film from Miyazaki-san, and GKIDS is so proud and honored to unveil his latest, highly anticipated masterpiece in North America.”