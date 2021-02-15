MLB.TV Unveils Pricing For 2021 Season, Almost 20% Price Hike on Single-Team Plan

MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market streaming package will cost $129.99 for the 2021 MLB Season. They will also offer a $109.99 plan for a single team’s out-of-market games.

Prior to being shortened due to COVID, MLB.TV was supposed to cost $121.99 last season (up from $118.99 the year before). The biggest jump though comes to the single-team plan which cost $91.99 in 2019 and was intended to be $93.99 in 2020.

Fortunately though, if you are a T-Mobile subscriber, the 2021 season will still be free. MLB and T-Mobile reached a four-year extension for the offer in 2019.

To redeem the offer, subscribers will be able to access an exclusive link from the T-Mobile Tuesday app on March 30th.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from your favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of your local area.

During Spring Training however, all games are available without local blackouts.

As a reminder for fans in Canada, Blue Jays games will be blacked out on MLB.TV for fans within the country, after changes last year. Instead, live Blue Jays games are available to stream on Sportsnet NOW ($20.83 per month).

MLB.TV can be streamed on nearly all major streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, and Android.