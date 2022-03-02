Movie Theaters Are Raising Prices to See ‘The Batman,’ When Can You Stream It at Home for No Extra Charge?

Apparently, movie theatre chain AMC is charging movie-goers extra for tickets to see Warner Bros.’ new film “The Batman,” which will be released in theaters on Friday, March 4. According to an announcement yesterday from AMC CEO Adam Aron, ticket prices for “The Batman” are “slightly higher than the prices … for other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time.”

Experts are estimating that the film will bring home $115-125 million at the domestic box office in its opening week, and it is expected to open with $110-120 million overseas for a global total of $225-245 million.

With the standard theatrical-exclusive window for movies now at only 45 days, major releases are becoming available for home viewing faster than ever. As movie attendance has still not completely rebounded to pre-COVID levels, theater companies are feeling the pressure to rethink the movie-going experience.

AMC Theaters across New York City are charging a dollar more for tickets to see “The Batman” ($18.99) than they are for “Uncharted,” “Dog,” or any other movie currently running. Just a quick google search from your location will tell you how much AMC tickets will cost for the DC film. All we know is that it’s overpriced and we’d rather see it at home — don’t you agree?

When Will ‘The Batman’ Be Able to Stream?

Since Warner Bros typically employs a 45 day window following in-theatre release for blockbuster films, “The Batman” should be available to stream around April 19.

Where Will ‘The Batman’ Be Available to Stream?

Most of you were already thinking it but yes, “The Batman” will be available to stream on HBO Max sooner than you know. You can watch the Robert Pattinson film with a a subscription to HBO Max.

The Batman March 1, 2022 In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

On What Devices Can You Stream HBO?

HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 per month (pre-paid annually) and you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you are subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log into the HBO Max app on your streaming device. Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “The Batman.” Though it isn’t free, HBO Max has a whole host of other offerings for you to to enjoy in addition to this critically acclaimed drama.

How to Get HBO Max