‘Mulan’ (2020) is Now Included with Disney Plus at No Extra Cost

After several delays and much anticipation, “Mulan” finally was released in September. The film, which is a live-action remake of the famed 1998 version, is now available on Disney+ at no extra charge.

How to Stream ‘Mulan’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Mobile

Sign Up Now $6.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

Unlike when it first debuted in September as a “Premier Access” title, which cost $30, “Mulan” is now included with the regular Disney+ subscription.

The film stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, as well as Chinese cinema vets such as Jet Li, who plays the Emperor, Donnie Yen who plays Commander Tung, as well as Gong Li who plays Xianniang.

On What Devices Can I Stream Mulan?

You can stream “Mulan” on a wide variety of streaming players, smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and tablets such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TVs, LG Smart TV, and more.

Is Mulan Available in 4K?

On most streaming players, you can stream “Mulan” in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Can You Watch Mulan Offline?

Just like the rest of the Disney+ catalog, you can download and stream Mulan on all your linked devices.