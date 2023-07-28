NASA to Launch Free Streaming Platform NASA+ with Coverage of Missions, Original Series, More

Get ready for blastoff, NASA lovers! The space exploration agency has announced this week that amongst other improvements to its digital platforms, it is launching a new on-demand streaming app titled NASA+. No exact date was given, but the service is due to roll out sometime in 2023.

NASA+ will offer original series, featuring footage from some of its most famed missions. The service will also give users access to live content during NASA missions and will be free to all subscribers, despite the fact that there will be no ads on the platform.

Watch a Preview of NASA’s New Streaming Platform NASA+:

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind from the Office of Communications at NASA. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

NASA+ will be available on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices; streaming media players such as, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and on the web across desktop and mobile devices.

The agency’s goal is to share science, exploration, new advances and new discoveries with the world in a way that all users can access. Viewers will be able to follow along with NASA as it attempts to explore our solar system more in-depth, as well as see new and exciting experiments taking place right here on Earth that can tell us more about our universe.

“From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth’s climate and the influence of the Sun on our planet along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos, showcases our discovery programs in an interdisciplinary and crosscutting way, ultimately building stronger connections with our visitors and viewers,” NASA associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate Nicky Fox said.

