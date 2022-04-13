National Geographic Launches Premium Subscription, Including Disney+
Disney loves its bundles and on Wednesday they announced a new one centered around the iconic National Geographic brand. This new bundle will combine all of National Geographic’s world-class storytelling with the unique content available on Disney+.
National Geographic Premium will provide subscribers with access to the brand’s new, exclusive content online, in their app, and in print as well as their 134-year digital archives; the offer will also include access to Disney+, the streaming home of NatGeo’s award-winning documentaries.
The new offer starts at $10.99 per month ($131.88 for one year), but also offers an annual subscription for $109 and a two-year plan for $190 ($95 per year). All three price points provide customers with a subscription to Disney+ — $7.99/month or $79.99/year — as well as full access to all of the exclusive content on natgeo.com and the Nat Geo app.
Subscribers will also receive 10 issues per year of the Nat Geo Kids magazine, which introduces children ages 6 to 9 years old to the wonders of the world around them, as well as the Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures.
“At National Geographic we are constantly looking at new ways to enrich how we deliver our award-winning storytelling while giving our fans choice in both the formats and platforms,” said National Geographic Media vice president of marketing Julie Galvin. “We want to inspire our subscribers to explore new topics, discover new places and provide historical perspectives that frame the what and why of today’s trending topics. We continue to expand our storytelling so that our content is even easier to access and engage with. National Geographic Premium with Disney+ is the latest offering in our vision to ensure that anyone, at any time, on any platform, can have access to in-depth, comprehensive and fact-based storytelling through one seamless experience.”
Customers are able to sign-up for National Geographic Premium with Disney+ today at natgeo.com/premium. Once they do, they will immediately receive access to premium content on the site and unlock the library of NatGeo programming on Disney+.
National Geographic Premium with Disney+ includes:
- Disney+, including documentaries and shows from National Geographic only on Disney+
- Exclusive content and access to natgeo.com, Nat Geo app, and full online archive
- Curated weekly subscriber newsletter featuring National Geographic’s best stories
- Annual subscribers will get 10 print issues of the National Geographic magazine per calendar year
- NGKids publishes monthly, except the combined June/July and Dec/Jan issues
- Special subscriber price for additional print subs (History, Nat Geo Kids, & Nat Geo Little Kids
- Special annual issue of the National Geographic magazine “Year In Pictures” issue (if subscribed in December, or if issue is unavailable, an item of greater or equal value)
- Plus subscriber-only benefits such as exclusive events and discounts
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
