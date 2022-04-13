National Geographic Launches Premium Subscription, Including Disney+

Disney loves its bundles and on Wednesday they announced a new one centered around the iconic National Geographic brand. This new bundle will combine all of National Geographic’s world-class storytelling with the unique content available on Disney+.

National Geographic Premium will provide subscribers with access to the brand’s new, exclusive content online, in their app, and in print as well as their 134-year digital archives; the offer will also include access to Disney+, the streaming home of NatGeo’s award-winning documentaries.

The new offer starts at $10.99 per month ($131.88 for one year), but also offers an annual subscription for $109 and a two-year plan for $190 ($95 per year). All three price points provide customers with a subscription to Disney+ — $7.99/month or $79.99/year — as well as full access to all of the exclusive content on natgeo.com and the Nat Geo app.

Subscribers will also receive 10 issues per year of the Nat Geo Kids magazine, which introduces children ages 6 to 9 years old to the wonders of the world around them, as well as the Annual Special Edition: Year in Pictures.

“At National Geographic we are constantly looking at new ways to enrich how we deliver our award-winning storytelling while giving our fans choice in both the formats and platforms,” said National Geographic Media vice president of marketing Julie Galvin. “We want to inspire our subscribers to explore new topics, discover new places and provide historical perspectives that frame the what and why of today’s trending topics. We continue to expand our storytelling so that our content is even easier to access and engage with. National Geographic Premium with Disney+ is the latest offering in our vision to ensure that anyone, at any time, on any platform, can have access to in-depth, comprehensive and fact-based storytelling through one seamless experience.”

Customers are able to sign-up for National Geographic Premium with Disney+ today at natgeo.com/premium. Once they do, they will immediately receive access to premium content on the site and unlock the library of NatGeo programming on Disney+.

