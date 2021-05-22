NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Playoff Series Live Online: TV Channels/Stream

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, May 22nd for their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, the Miami Heat will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks Online

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Heat vs. Bucks Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Heat/Bucks series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Miami, games will air on Bally Sports Sun, while in Milwaukee, the games will air on Bally Sports North, both of which are available only with a a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also get an entire month of Sling TV, which carries the channels for just $10.

Heat vs. Bucks Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 | Miami at Milwaukee, 2 ET, ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports North

Game 2: Monday, May 24 | Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 ET, TNT, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports North

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 | Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 ET, TNT, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports North

Game 4: Saturday, May 29 | Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 ET, TNT, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports North

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 | Miami at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 | Milwaukee at Miami, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 | Miami at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD (if necessary)”

All Live TV Streaming Options