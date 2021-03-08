NBC News Now Expanding Daily Live Coverage, After Reaching 25 Million Monthly Viewers

Powered by a boost in viewership, NBC News announced its 24/7 streaming services, NBC News Now, would add two more live hours of coverage. NBC News NOW says they now reach 25 million viewers each month, with nearly 90 million total views and 35 million hours watched monthly. That would mean on average a viewer is watching ~1.4 hours per month.

The new live block airs from 12-2PM ET, Monday through Friday, and is hosted by Aaron Gilchrist, a former Washington, DC anchor. Gilchrist, will be joined by NOW correspondents and NBC News reporters from across the country and around the world to bring viewers the latest news stories in a format that sounds most similar to other shows hosted by Wolf Blitzer and Shepard Smith, where the central anchor whips around to various news stories and is provided context by a team of reporters.

NBC News NOW Live joins the streaming service’s growing slate of programming, including Morning News NOW, Chuck Todd’s weekly show – Meet The Press Reports and Alison Morris’ weekday afternoon show. NBC News NOW also hosts various special reports, with recent programming including “Can You Hear Us Now?”, “Planet 2020,” “Are You Better Off?”, “Pride & Protest” and more.

“With NBC News NOW’s continued growth, we’re thrilled to be able to expand programming during the day to reach an even larger streaming audience,” said Janelle Rodriguez, SVP of NBC Nightly News, NBC News Now & Breaking News Specials. “We are meeting viewers demands for deeply journalistic, original programming, combined with premium quality production, that keeps users engaged and coming back for more.”

This supports Rodriguez’s statements last year, when she mentioned the company wanted to be “where the audience is” when it comes to presenting news.

NBC News NOW is available as a channel on Peacock, and on YouTube, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and NBC News’ OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.