NCAA March Madness Live Adds New Features For 2021 Tournament, Including New Design & “Catch Up” Feature

NCAA March Madness Live is bringing new features, some of which are brand new to 2021, to its platform to get fans ready for “the dance.” Fans can access all tournament games telecast on CBS via the web and on mobile devices with no authentication required.

If you want to stream all 67 games on the March Madness Live, you can authenticate with your TV Everywhere Credentials. As of today, the streaming services supported are Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. If you don’t have an account, you can access a 3-hour preview to watch games.

March Madness Live is available across major streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Android, iOS, and the web.

Unfortunately, one feature not to make the cut this year was Multi-Screen support which allowed you to watch two games at the same time. It was first introduced in 2019 and was supposed to expand to additional devices last year. However, with more games in distinct time slots in 2021 – it isn’t quite as necessary as it was in year’s past.

Game Center

In the updated app, the action starts with Game Center, the central hub of the NCAA Tournament, providing news, highlights, and “interactive content” for every game of March Madness. They’re also debuting a new tab featuring interactive widgets that will introduce polls, quizzes, alerts, and more.

The widgets will be updated during every game to create a unique experience alongside video viewing. Fans who are only looking for the top moments from a particular matchup can use the Condensed Games feature to view shortened, highlight-heavy versions of games.

Fast Break and The Catch Up

“Returning” this year is “Fast Break”, an NFL RedZone-esque channel that will automatically hop around ongoing games, while providing highlights, real-time analysis, social media reaction, and commentary. Fast Break will only be available from Friday, March 19 through Monday, March 22.

If fans have to deal with pesky distractions like work or school on the early days of March Madness, they can use a new feature called “The Catch Up” which shows you the biggest plays that have happened so far, before jumping into live action. Both Fast Break and The Catch Up were planned for last year’s tournament that was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bracket Support

They have also improved their bracket integrations, developed to help users make informed decisions when choosing their teams and track their brackets once they’re completed. While the games are in action, fans who use NCAA March Madness Live and fill out a bracket using the Bracket Challenge feature will be reminded of which team they picked in a given matchup so they know who to root for. In Game Center, fans can also track their Bracket Challenge group leaderboards.

The NCAA Tournament tips off on March 17 and continues until April 5, when a men’s college basketball champion will be decided. If you’re unsure of which streaming services will let you watch the entire men’s NCAA college basketball tournament, check out our handy guide that will tell you everything you need to know about streaming college basketball.