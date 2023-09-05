 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MLS Season Pass Apple TV+

Nearly 50% of MLS Season Pass Subscribers Signed Up to See Messi; Star Is Also Driving New Customers to Apple TV+

David Satin

The so-called “Messi Effect” is impossible to ignore. The stateside arrival of the international soccer superstar has had a huge impact on his new squad Inter Miami CF, Major League Soccer as a whole, and Apple, who operates the streaming platform dedicated to offering MLS matches throughout the season.

That platform is MLS Season Pass, and it’s been doing gangbusters for Apple ever since Messi made his Inter Miami debut in July. The three most-viewed matches in the service's short history came immediately after Messi’s arrival, and subscriptions to MLS Season Pass have more than doubled.

New data from the media research, insights and analytics firm Antenna is showing just how dramatic of an impact the Messi Effect has had for Apple. Antenna observed 110,000 sign-ups to MLS Season Pass the day Messi played his first game for Miami, which is a 280% increase over the number of subscribers who signed up for the service on its first day of availability in February. In all, 46% of all current MLS Season Pass subscriptions came thanks to the news that Messi would be playing for MLS starting in July.

The arrival of Messi has also been beneficial to Apple’s entertainment streaming platform Apple TV+. Between February and July, Antenna found that 15% of customers who subscribed to MLS Season Pass first have since signed up for an Apple TV+ subscription, as well. Part of that equation is the fact that Apple offers Apple TV+ customers a discount on MLS Season Pass, but the Messi Effect is clearly at play here. His July debut with Miami drove up subscriptions to both services.

The data goes to show just how uniquely Apple is positioned for success thanks to the arrival of Messi. Other corporations like Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney are trying to determine how best to offer their biggest sports properties via streaming, but they’re unlikely to cash in the same way that Apple has. WBD wants to begin offering MLB, NBA and NHL games on a new tier of Max this fall, but there are no international superstars of Messi’s caliber waiting to join one of those leagues to bring a fresh new wave of attention to them.

Messi has Miami poised to make a run from last place to a playoff spot, which means MLS Season Pass subscriptions could see another significant bump before the season ends. His arrival has been a huge benefit to Apple, as well as to other MLS teams who will now get more money from the tech giant because subscribers are flocking MLS Season pass.

Sign Up
apple.com

MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup — all in one place and with no blackouts. The service launches February 1, 2023.

The majority of games in the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 p.m. local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 p.m. ET-12:30 a.m. ET).

Subscription prices are lower for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Sign Up
$12.99+ / month
apple.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.