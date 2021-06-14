Ned Beatty Dies at 83 - How to Stream His Best Films

Ned Beatty was an incredibly versatile force in American cinema. From the moment he burst on the scene as the unfortunate victim of backwoods hillbillies in “Deliverance” to his effective voiceover work as Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear in “Toy Story 3,” Beatty carved out a niche as a go-to actor when you wanted a supporting character to shine. He also played a pivotal role in the ever-more-prescient “Network,” and he was a great bumbling sidekick to Gene Hackman in the wonderful 1978 “Superman: The Movie.”

In a 1977 interview, Beatty explained why he preferred supporting roles. “Stars never want to throw the audience a curveball, but my great joy is throwing curveballs,” he said. “Being a star cuts down on your effectiveness as an actor because you become an identifiable part of a product and somewhat predictable. You have to mind your P’s and Q’s and nurture your fans. But I like to surprise the audience, to do the unexpected.”

He may not have had the look of a leading man, but as soon as he appeared on screen, you knew Ned Beatty was going to bring a top-shelf performance. His range seemed boundless. Ned Beatty died in his sleep of natural causes yesterday.

If you’d like to stream the best of Ned Beatty, here’s where you can see all his landmark performances…

The Best of Ned Beatty Toy Story 3 June 16, 2010 Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Andy’s toys haven’t been played with in years. With Andy about to go to college, the gang find themselves accidentally left at a nefarious day care center. The toys must band together to escape and return home to Andy.

Spring Forward December 10, 2000 Trying to put himself back together after serving prison time for robbery, Paul takes a job as a parks employee in a small Connecticut town. His co-worker, Murph, a generation older than Paul, is dealing with his own issues, chiefly the the impending death of his very ill son. After the men have a run-in with local snob Frederickson, Murph’s age and experience starts to temper Paul’s fiery nature, as the younger man begins to embrace his new life.

Rudy September 17, 1993 Rudy grew up in a steel mill town where most people ended up working, but wanted to play football at Notre Dame instead. There were only a couple of problems. His grades were a little low, his athletic skills were poor, and he was only half the size of the other players. But he had the drive and the spirit of 5 people and has set his sights upon joining the team.

Back to School June 13, 1986 Self-made millionaire Thornton Melon decides to get a better education and enrolls at his son Jason’s college. While Jason tries to fit in with his fellow students, Thornton struggles to gain his son’s respect, giving way to hilarious antics.

Superman December 13, 1978 Mild-mannered Clark Kent works as a reporter at the Daily Planet alongside his crush, Lois Lane. Clark must summon his superhero alter-ego when the nefarious Lex Luthor launches a plan to take over the world. Beatty plays the delightful criminal sidekick Otis in one of the best superhero movies of all time.

All the President’s Men April 4, 1976 During the 1972 elections, two reporters’ investigation sheds light on the controversial Watergate scandal that compels President Richard Nixon to resign from his post.

Silver Streak December 3, 1976 A somewhat daffy book editor on a rail trip from Los Angeles to Chicago thinks that he sees a murdered man thrown from the train. When he can find no one who will believe him, he starts doing some investigating of his own. But all that accomplishes is to get the killer after him.

Network November 1, 1976 When veteran anchorman Howard Beale is forced to retire his 25-year post because of his age, he announces to viewers that he will kill himself during his farewell broadcast. Network executives rethink their decision when his fanatical tirade results in a spike in ratings. If you’ve never seen this groundbreaking masterpiece, now is the time. Beatty plays an intimidating figure who bullies a renegade news anchor into submission. He earned an Academy Award nomination for essentially one scene.

Nashville June 11, 1975 The intersecting stories of twenty-four characters—from country star to wannabe to reporter to waitress— connect to the music business in Nashville, Tennessee.

White Lightning August 6, 1973 An ex con teams up with federal agents to help them with breaking up a moonshine ring.

Deliverance July 30, 1972 Intent on seeing the Cahulawassee River before it’s turned into one huge lake, outdoor fanatic Lewis Medlock takes his friends on a river-rafting trip they’ll never forget into the dangerous American back-country. Even if you’ve never seen this terrifying movie, you’ve certainly heard “Squeal like a pig!” in several other movies and shows. This is where that horrific line debuted and Ned Beatty is on the unfortunate receiving end of that command. This one is not for the faint of heart.

As with any modern celebrity passing, stars and colleagues lined up on social media to share their thoughts.

Just heard that Ned Beatty passed away in his sleep.



It was a joy and and an incredible honor to work with him.



Thanks, Ned, for bringing Lotso to life — both his good side and his not-so-good side. We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/mDP9pP2vg1 — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) June 14, 2021

The primal forces of nature have come to collect Ned Beatty. He was great in NETWORK, SUPERMAN, DELIVERANCE and the TV series HOMICIDE (and so much more), but don’t forget his chilling, villainous turns in WHITE LIGHTNING and MIKEY AND NICKY. https://t.co/cJMoFevJBx — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 13, 2021

RIP Ned Beatty. Here’s one of the greatest monologues ever in a movie: https://t.co/JjotXIKdNo — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 14, 2021