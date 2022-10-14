NESN 360 Adds 4K HDR Streaming to In-Market Streaming App, Support For Fire TV and Google TV

In May, NESN became the first regional sports network (RSN) to offer an in-market streaming service. The new streamer, NESN 360, offers live access to NESN and NESN+ to customers in the New England market.

But, they are now trying to make the viewing experience even better for Bruins and Red Sox fans.

In addition to adding support for Google TV and Amazon Fire TV devices, with the Bruins home opener this Saturday, Oct. 15, NESN 360 users can watch Bruins home games in 4K/HDR via direct subscription or by authenticating with their TV provider. 4K HDR streaming works on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Google TV. Starting next spring, Red Sox home games will also be available in 4K HDR on the NESN 360 app beginning in April.

In addition to the clearer picture, now when you watch NESN 360 on mobile, you will also be able to use picture-in-picture on your device, meaning that when you switch to another app, you can keep watching the game.

“We are so excited to bring 4K/HDR into New England homes on NESN 360. This technology provides a rich, immersive experience for NESN 360 subscribers and those with access through their TV provider,” NESN’s Chief Marketing Officer Ahmed Darwish said. “Fan reaction when we piloted 4K/HDR during the Red Sox season was spectacular, and we look forward to wow’ing Boston sports fans this Bruins season.”

At $29.99 per month or $329.99 for the annual subscription, it is pricey but it’s cheaper than if you signed up for a streaming bundle from DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV to get access to NESN. DIRECTV STREAM’s monthly plan costs $89.99 per month, after a five-day free trial, while fuboTV costs $69.99 per month plan plus the $8.99 RSN add-on fee.

However, there are a few benefits though to DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV, that you won’t get with NESN 360. With both services, you will get nationally televised games on ESPN, and in the case of DIRECTV STREAM, on TNT and TBS as well. Also, while NESN 360 doesn’t allow viewing out-of-market, with the other two services, RSNs come with you as you travel. That means that if your home is in New England, but you happen to be in Florida on vacation, you would still be able to watch a Boston Red Sox or Boston Bruins game.