These Are the 42 New Movie Titles Coming to Netflix This Fall

If you’re searching for the perfect film to enjoy this fall, look no further. Netflix has unveiled its packed schedule of movie releases coming this fall, averaging at least one per week. The streaming service announced 43 new titles, along with the dates they will be available to stream. Note that not all of the movies’ release dates have been confirmed at this time.

September Releases

September 2 - Afterlife of the Party

Afterlife of the Party September 2, 2021 A social butterfly who dies during her birthday week is given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth.

Septmber 3 - Worth

Worth August 27, 2021 Kenneth Feinberg, a powerful D.C. lawyer appointed Special Master of the 9/11 Fund, fights off the cynicism, bureaucracy, and politics associated with administering government funds and, in doing so, discovers what life is worth.

September 9 - Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali September 9, 2021 From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals.

September 10 - Kate

Kate September 10, 2021 After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

September 15 - Nightbooks

Nightbooks September 15, 2021 Alex, a boy obsessed with scary stories, is trapped by a witch in her modern, magical New York City apartment. His original hair-raising tales are the only thing keeping him safe as he desperately tries to find a way out of this twisted place.

September 15 - Schumacher

SCHUMACHER September 15, 2021 Documentary on the life of seven time Formula 1 world champion driver Michael Schumacher.

Septmber 22 - Intrusion

When a woman moves to a small town with her husband, she is targeted for a home invasion.

September 24 - The Starling

Theatrical release date: September 17

The Starling September 17, 2021 A man grieves over the death of his baby daughter while trying to hold on to his strained relationship with his suicidal wife.

September 24 - My Little Pony: A New Generation

My Little Pony: A New Generation September 24, 2021 After the time of the Mane 6, Sunny—a young Earth Pony—and her new Unicorn friend Izzy explore their world and strive to restore Harmony to Equestria.

September 29 - Sounds Like Love

Sounds Like Love September 29, 2021 Fashion assistant Maca has just about got her life together after a devastating breakup, when Leo, the man who broke her heart returns. Seeking support from best friends, Adriana and Jime, all three will learn love can be complicated.

September 29 - No One Gets Out Alive

An immigrant goes after the American dream but gets stuck in a nightmare after taking a room in a boarding house.

October Releases

October 1 - Diana: The Musical

A live recording of the Broadway show featuring the story of Diana, Princess of Wales.

October 6 - The Guilty

Theatrical release date: September 24

A demoted police officer is left with a difficult choice as he receives a dispatch call from a kidnapped woman. The Guilty is a remake of the 2018 Danish film by the same name.

October 6 - There’s Someone Inside Your House

There’s Someone Inside Your House October 6, 2021 A teenage girl is troubled by a series of murders occurring at her high school.

October 20 - Found

Three American teenage girls, who were adopted from China, discover they are blood-related cousins, sparking questions about their pasts.

October 20 - Night Teeth

Night Teeth October 20, 2021 One evening in L.A. ,a young chauffeur who drives two beautiful young women to five different parties and finds himself fighting for his life after he discovers they’re not who they claim to be.

October 20 - Stuck Together

Seven families in a building in Paris go into three months of lockdown and grow close despite their differences.

October 29 - Army of Thieves

Ludwig Dieter, a German safecracker, leads aspiring thieves on a confidential heist during a zombie apocalypse.

October TBA

Hypnotic

A detective becomes involved in a mystery with his missing daughter and a secret government program.

Fever Dream - In theaters and on Netflix

It tells the story of environmental and spiritual disasters and the connections from parents to children.

November Releases

November 3 - The Harder They Fall

Theatrical release date: October 22

The Harder They Fall October 22, 2021 When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

November 5 - Love Hard

A girl from Los Angeles falls in love with a guy on the East Coast via a dating app, but she’s in for a shock herself when she decides to surprise him for the holidays.

November 10 - Passing

Theatrical release date: October 27

Passing January 30, 2021 The unexpected reunion of two high school friends, Clare Kendry and Irene Redfield, ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities.

November 12 - Red Notice

Red Notice November 12, 2021 An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

November 19 - tick, tick…BOOM!

Theatrical release date: November 12

tick, tick…BOOM! November 11, 2021 On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

November 19 - Bruised

Theatrical release date: November 12

Bruised September 12, 2020 Disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves.

November 24 - Robin Robin

Robin Robin November 27, 2021 When her egg rolls into a dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. But as she grows up, her differences become more apparent. So, Robin sets off on the heist to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

November 29 - 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Nims Purja leads a term of Sherpas to climb all 14 8000m+ peaks in seven months.

November TBA - 7 Prisoners - In theaters and on Netflix

7 Prisoners September 2, 2021 To provide a better life for his family in the country, 18-year-old Mateus accepts a job in a junkyard in São Paulo for his new boss Luca. But when he and a few other boys become trapped in the dangerous world of contemporary slavery, Mateus will be forced to decide between working for the very man who enslaved him or risk his and his family’s future.

November TBA - A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas November 11, 2021 This is the story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas as he goes on his adventures. This is a Christmas movie based on a book of the same title by Matt Haig and will …

November TBA - A Castle for Christmas

An American author travels to Scotland in hopes of buying a castle, but the Scottish Duke is hesitant to sell it to her.

November TBA - The Princess Switch 3

December Releases

December 1 - The Power of the Dog

Theatrical release date: November 17

The Power of the Dog November 17, 2021 Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

December 3 - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Shaun is excited for Christmas, but his happiness fades when his cousin Timmy disappears during a farmhouse raid.

December 10 - The Unforgivable

Theatrical release date: November 24

A woman attempts to get her life back together after being in prison for a violent crime.

December 15 - The Hand of God

Theatrical release date: December 3

The Hand of God November 24, 2021 The semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story of Fabietto Schisa, a boy in 1980s Naples whose teenage years are marked by unexpected joys like the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto’s future is set in motion in a tale of family, sports and cinema, love and loss.

December 24 - Don’t Look Up

Theatrical release date: December 10

Don’t Look Up December 22, 2021 Two low-level astronomers, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.

December 31 - The Lost Daughter

Theatrical release date: December 17

The Lost Daughter December 17, 2021 A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

December TBA - Back to the Outback

Some of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot to escape the zoo and head back to the Outback.

December TBA -Mixtape

An orphaned 12-year-old finds her parents’ old mixtape and uses the songs to learn more about them.

December TBA -Single All the Way

A man and his best friend pretend they’re in a relationship to avoid their parents’ judgment of their perpetual singleness.

All of these movies are available to stream at no extra cost with a Netflix subscription.

‘Afterlife of the Party’ Trailer