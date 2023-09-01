Netflix Announces Complete Fall Film Slate; Find Out When ‘Maestro,’ ‘Reptile,’ More Come to Streaming, Theaters

Fall is officially upon us, and Netflix knows the best way to chill is to fire up a new movie. The streamer has officially announced its full fall film slate, with highly anticipated features such as Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro,” Todd Haynes’ latest drama May December”, and David Fincher’s adaptation of “The Killer.”

Plan out your fall viewing and get ready to add all of the following flicks to your Netflix List!

What Movies Are Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023?

Directed by Brian Knappenberger, the new investigative documentary looks at the institutional cover-up of sexual abuse with the Boy Scouts of America and follow the whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America’s most beloved and trusted institutions.

Watch the trailer for “Scouts Honor: the Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America”:

“Love at First Sight” | Sept. 15

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, and Dexter Fletcher

Based on the book “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight” by Jennifer E. Smith, “Love at First Sight” follows Hadley, who after missing her flight from New York to London, meets Oliver (Hardy) at the airport in a chance encounter. After they land at Heathrow, they’re separating and begin a journey to find each other in the chaos.

“El Conde” | Sept. 15 (Select Theaters Sept. 7)

Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, and Paula Luchsinger

The Chilian comedy revolves around a not-quite-dead-but-aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all.

Watch the trailer for “El Conde”:

“The Saint of Second Chances” | Sept. 19

The latest from Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom”) and Jeff Malmberg (“Marwencol”), the documentary centers on Mike Veeck, who grew up in the shadow of his Hall of Fame baseball owner father Bill Veeck. When Mike is invited along for one last hurrah with Bill and his White Sox in 1975, he figures this is the time to prove himself to his father; however, he instead blows up his father’s career with the ill-fated Disco Demolition Night promotion. Mike spends the next few decades clawing his way back from rock bottom after he is kicked out of the game, determined to redeem himself and the family legacy. Jeff Daniels will narrate the doc, and Charlie Day will portray Mike Veeck.

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, and D.J. Cotrona

Franchise creator Robert Rodriguez returns to write and direct the reboot film, which centers on the children of the world’s greatest secret agents who must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world after unwittingly helping a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology.

Watch the teaser for “Spy Kids: Armageddon”:

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”| Sept. 27

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade

Wes Anderson takes on the beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

“Reptile” | Oct. 6 (Select Theaters Sept. 29)

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz

Del Toro co-writes and stars in this crime thriller about a hardened detective who, following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent,attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems… and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

Watch the trailer for “Reptile”:

“Fair Play” | Oct. 13

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza

The feature debut of writer-director Chloe Domont, the workplace thriller stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich as lovers whose relationship begins to sour into something more sinister when a coveted promotion at their cutthroat financial firm appears. As the power dynamics of their relationship shift.

Watch the trailer for “Fair Play”:

“The Devil on Trial” | Oct. 17

Using firsthand accounts, the documentary from Christopher Holt explores the first—and only—time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a United States murder trial.

“Old Dads” | Oct. 20

Cast: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn, and Rachael Harris

Written and directed by Bill Burr, the comedy follows three best friends who become fathers later in life and find themselves battling “preschool principals, millennial CEOs, and anything created after 1987.”

“Pain Hustlers” | Oct. 27 (Select Theaters Oct. 20)

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, Willie Raysor, and Andy Garcia

Following a week-long run in select theaters, the comedy feature “Pain Hustlers” will make its streaming premiere on Oct. 27. In it, Liza (Blunt), a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope when a chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. BAFTA Award winner David Yates directs.

“Sister Death” | October TBD

Cast: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, and Maru Valdivielso

The Spanish horror film set in post-war Spain follows Narcisa (Bedmar) a young novice with supernatural powers who arrives at a former convent-turned-school for girls to become a teacher. Strange events and increasingly disturbing situations torment her and eventually lead her to uncover the secrets behind the convent and its inhabitants.

“Wingwomen” | Nov. 1

Cast: Adèle Exharchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch, Philippe Katherine, Félix Moati, and Isabelle Adjani

Mélanie Laurent directs and stars in this French heist film that follows best friends and master thieves Carole and Alex who agree to take on one last heist unlike anything they’ve done before.

Watch the “Wingwomen” trailer:

“Nyad” | Nov. 3 (Select Theaters Oct. 20)

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, and Eric T. Miller

Bening stars as marathon swimmer Nyad, who, three decades after giving up the sport in exchange for a career as a sports journalist, becomes obsessed with completing the swim that eluded her: a 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida. Determined to become the first person to finish the “Mount Everest of swims” without a shark cage, she goes on a four-year journey with best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Foster) and her dedicated sailing team.

“Sly” | Nov. 3

Sylvester Stallone gets the documentary treatment in “Sly.” The retrospective offers an intimate look at the life and career of the actor-writer-director-producer over his 50-year career and, from “Rocky” to “Rambo,” the characters he has brought to life and made iconic.

“The Killer” | Nov. 10 (Select Theaters Oct. 27)

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon, David Fincher directs Michael Fassbender as a assassin who, after a fateful near-miss, battles his employers (and himself) on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

“Stamped From the Beginning” | Nov. 15

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams (“Music by Prudence”) brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times bestseller to the silver screen and helps chronicle the history of anti-Black racist ideas and their power over the course of American history. The documentary will highlight historical and contempoary moments and luminaries, from Dr. Angela Davis to Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and use animation to detail racist tropes and imagery that were developed and enshrined in American culture.

Cast: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño, Jason Biggs, Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum

When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on her college friend Jackie’s doorstep days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to unwrap the secrets behind her friend’s seemingly perfect life.

“Rustin” | Nov. 17 (Select Theaters Nov. 3)

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, and Kevin Mambo

George C. Wolfe (“Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”) returns to the streamer to helm the biopic of Bayard Rustin, the architect of 1963’s historic March on Washington, serving alongside giants such as Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker as they dared to dream a better world.

“Leo” | Nov. 21

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu, and Nicholas Turturro

Adam Sandler leads the voice cast of the coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary… as seen through the eyes of the class pet, jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo. Leo has been stuck in the same classroom for decades when he learns he has only one year left to live and plans to escape to experience life on the outside. Instead, he gets caught up in the problems and anxieties of the students for “the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever?/”

Watch the trailer for “Leo”:

“Family Switch” | Nov. 30

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer, Fortune Feimster, Andrew Bachelor, Pete Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Finnerty, Cyrus Arnold, Vanessa Carrasco, and Rita Moreno

Based on the book “Bedtime For Mommy” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, the family comedy follows Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms), who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant when a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch.

“May December” | Dec. 1 (United States and Canada Only, Select Theaters Nov.17)

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton

Available only for U.S. and Canada subscribers, the latest drama from Todd Haynes takes place 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation and a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actor arrives to do research for a film about their past.

“The Archies” | Dec. 8

Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina

Set in 1960s India, this rom-com musical adaptation of the Archie Comics follows the lives of Riverdale’s favorite teenagers as seen through the lens of the Anglo-Indian community.

“Leave the World Behind” | Dec. 8 (Select Theaters TBD)

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon

Based on the novel of the same name, the thriller written and directed by Sam Esmail sees a family’s vacation upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute.

Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, and Nick Mohammed

Twenty-three years after “Chicken Run” became the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, its long-awaited sequel “Dawn of the Nugget” arrives to the streamer. Ginger has finally found he rdream: a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world with Rocky and their new hatchling Molly. But Ginger must put her hard-won freedom behind as mainland hickens face a new and terrible threat.

“Maestro” | Dec. 20 (Select Theaters Nov. 22)

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor

Cooper’s directorial follow-up to “A Star is Born,” the multihyphenate plays the famed conductor Leonard Bernstein, chronicle his lifelong relationship with Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Mulligan) as he rose to fame.

Watch the trailer for “Maestro”:

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll

The two-part space opera will debut its first part, “A Child of Fire” this December with Part Two expected to drop on April 19, 2024. Zack Snyder directs both parts of the epic, which is set in a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World. Kora, a former member of the Imperium who seeks redemption for her past in the leadership of the oppressive government, tasks herself to recruit warriors from across the galaxy to make a stand against the Mother World’s forces before they return to the planet.

Watch the trailer for “Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire”:

“Nuovo Olimpo” | 2023 TBD

Cast: Damiano Gavino, Andrea Di Luigi, Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, Giancarlo Commare

Italy does what it does best with its latest drama-romance set in the late 1970s where a young couple meet by chance, fall madly in love, and are separated by an unexpected event. For the next 30 years, they are on a mission to find one another.

