Netflix Announces Entire Slate of Summer 2022 Movie Releases

Summer is on the way, and what better way to spend those hot summer days than indoors watching a great movie? This week, Netflix announced its list of new and original movies that will be hitting the streaming service this summer; everything from romantic comedies to pulse-pounding action to thrilling mysteries, and silly sophomoric hijinx will be making their way to the streamer over the next few months. With the wide variety of movies premiering on Netflix, there are sure to be films that appeal to every taste.

Want action? Then “The Takedown”, “The Gray Man,” and “Seoul Vibe” should satisfy that craving. Maybe you’re looking for more of a suspenseful thriller; then “Interceptor” and “Spiderhead” would be in your wheelhouse. Perhaps you’re just in the mood for a no-deep-thinking, fun popcorn movie; “Me Time,” “Hustle,” and “Senior Year” might be just what you’re looking for.

In addition to the traditional summer movie releases, there are a number of thought-provoking documentaries that deserve a look. “The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar” is about a photojournalist who specialized in exposing corruption who was subsequently murdered and “Civil” looks into the life of Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who worked for the families of George Floyd, Andre Hill, and Breonna Taylor.

If you are a Netflix regular, then you know that not all of the movies and shows that appear in the library are American-made, and there are a large number of foreign language films available to watch as some exciting movies from France, India, and Korea make an appearance on this summer’s premiere list.

Here are some of the most anticipated selections coming to Netflix this summer:

Coming in May

The Takedown May 6, 2022 Ousmane Diakité and François Monge are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a much bigger criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

Operation Mincemeat April 1, 2022 In 1943, two British intelligence officers concoct Operation Mincemeat, wherein their plan to drop a corpse with false papers off the coast of Spain would fool Nazi spies into believing the Allied forces were planning to attack by way of Greece rather than Sicily.

Senior Year May 13, 2022 A thirty-seven-year-old woman wakes up from a twenty-year coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader to finish her senior year and become prom queen.

Also arriving in May:

May 6: “Along For The Ride”, “Thar”

May 19: “A Perfect Pairing”, “The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar”

Coming in June

Interceptor June 3, 2022 An Army lieutenant uses her years of tactical training to save humanity from sixteen nuclear missiles launched at the U.S. as a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

Hustle June 8, 2022 After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Spiderhead June 17, 2022 In the near future, two convicts confront their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who gives them emotion-altering drugs.

Also arriving in June:

June 14: “Halftime”

June 15: “The Wrath of God”

June 19: “Civil”

June 22: “Love and Gelato”

Coming in July

The Sea Beast July 8, 2022 The life of a legendary sea monster hunter is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship.

Persuasion July 15, 2022 Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth - the dashing one she once sent away - crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

The Gray Man July 15, 2022 When the CIA’s top asset — his identity known to no one — uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague.

Also arriving in July:

July 6: “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In-Between”

July 8: “Dangerous Liaisons”

July 29: “Purple Hearts”

Coming in August

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie August 5, 2022 When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species.

Day Shift August 12, 2022 A hard-working blue-collar dad just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.

Me Time August 26, 2022 The film follows a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Also arriving in August:

August 12: “13: The Musical”