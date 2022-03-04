 Skip to Content
Netflix

Netflix Announces New Interactive, Daily Trivia Show ‘Trivia Quest’

Lauren Forristal

Netflix continues to be an innovative, evolving platform and is branching out into the trivia space. Just as the trendy “Wordle” daily word-guessing game is getting its day in the sun, Netflix wants to steal some Vitamin D for itself. Premiering on April 1, Netflix’s new daily interactive trivia series “Trivia Quest” is designed to encourage viewers to log into the platform every day to answer 24 trivia questions.

This premise might sound familiar to mobile-game trivia buffs; that’s because it is adapted from the popular game Trivia Crack, which itself draws inspiration from classic board games like Trivial Pursuit. The animated series will have a new episode every day throughout the month of April. The questions will cover a variety of categories such as pop culture, science, history, and more, and will be shared on-screen in a multiple-choice format.

However, there’s more to “Trivia Quest” than simply getting the right answers. Like Netflix’s other interactive specials, “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and the recently released trivia-focused “Cat Burglar,” viewers must help the loveable animated character, Willy, rescue the townspeople of Trivia Land from villain Evil Rocky, who wants to steal all of the world’s knowledge for his evil plan.

Thankfully, you can replay the quizzes if you mess up so no prisoners get harmed. Once there are enough points (or knowledge keys) for the day, Netflix is expecting players to want to come back for more.

Made by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions, “Trivia Quest” will offer questions that are either “standard” difficulty or “hard.” The game will be available on smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, web browsers, and Android and iOS devices.

As the service continues to move into the world of gaming, Netflix subscribers will continue to be interested to see what new show or game (or combination of both) it will offer in the future.

netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

