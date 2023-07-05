Netflix Announces Remaining 2023 Anime Slate, Including ‘Pokemon,’ ‘BEASTARS,’ ‘One Piece’; Watch Trailers Here

Even more anime is coming to Netflix as the company announces its remaining premiere schedule for 2023. Included in the bunch are a new “Pokemon” series, the final season of “BEASTARS,” and even a new “One Piece” series.

At Anime Expo, the world’s largest streaming service showcased its diverse slate of upcoming anime and live-action adaptations during a panel called “From Japan to the World.” The announcements included fan favorite shows “Pluto” or the final season of “Beastars” as well as news and talent appearances for “Pokémon Concierge,” and its live-action adaptations of “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” and “One Piece.”

Live-Action ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ Streaming Aug. 3, 2023

“Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” is the latest J-Content to hit Netflix. This horror/comedy tells the story of Akira, who works at an abusive company where he suffers endless late hours, power harassment from his boss, and illogical tasks. He spends his days feeling more dead than alive — little does he know what the future holds.

One morning, his town is overtaken by zombies. After seeing such destruction, Akira shouts with glee that he doesn’t need to go to the office anymore, rather than fearing for his life. Showing his positivity, Akira comes up with a bucket list of 100 things he wants to do before he becomes a zombie, including cleaning his home and camping on his balcony.

Check out the teaser for ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’:

Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Streaming Aug. 31, 2023

Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” series re-tells the tale of Monkey D. Luffy as he sails the seas on a quest to become the King of Pirates. In order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn. At Anime Expo 2023, it was revealed that the original anime actors from the dub would return to voice their characters in the live-action series.

Watch a Special Announcement from the ‘One Piece’ Cast:

‘Pluto’ Streaming Oct. 26, 2023

Pluto is based on Osamu Tezuka’s “Astro Boy,” specifically the “Greatest Robot on Earth” arc from 1964. This series is created by Naoki Urasawa and his long-time co-creator Takashi Nagasaki. The suspense drama takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony and tells the story of Europol detective robot Gesicht races to solve a string of murders targeting advanced robots and key figures in robot law, uncovering the greatest evil in history.

Catch a sneak peek of ‘Pluto’:

‘Pokémon Concierge’ Streaming in December 2023

“Pokémon Concierge” is the first collaborative production between Netflix and The Pokémon Company. The series is a stop-motion project produced by dwarf studios. The story follows Haru, a concierge at the ‘Pokémon Resort,’ her Psyduck, and their interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests as an expansion to the Pokemon World.

Watch a preview for ‘Pokemon Concierge’:

‘Beastars’ Final Season Streaming Soon on Netflix

A new chapter of the animal/human drama BEASTARS begins right after Seasons 1 and 2. In this unique world, the gray wolf Legoshi and his classmates attend the Cherryton Academy, where all students stay in dormitories. This is the story of love and friendship that goes beyond species. However, at times, their unrestrainable instincts as carnivores and herbivores lead to tragic events. The season will answer the question of Legoshi’s whereabouts after the final battle from last season.

Check out the character art for the final season of “Beastars”: