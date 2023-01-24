Netflix, Bumble Team Up to Help Match People Based on Their Favorite Shows with ‘Netflix Nights In’

In the modern dating scene, staying at home in order to “Netflix and chill” has become a basic part of every courting process, and thanks to Bumble’s new partnership with Netflix, now you can screen your potential partners to make sure your binge-watching proclivities are compatible before you even sit down together for your first Netflix date.

In a new feature debuting on Jan. 30, Bumble users can play the new question game, “Netflix Nights In,” in which they and their matches can compete in a series of trivia and other questions about their favorite Netflix series and movies. If a large part of your dating priorities is finding someone who’s just as obsessed with “Stranger Things” as you, this could be the way to put your potential suitors to the test.

While this game will certainly lead to some fun, it could also have some legitimate implications for the budding relationships forming on Bumble. Netflix's userbase is gigantic, and a service that so many people have in common can be a great way to bring them together. According to a recent Bumble survey, 83% of their respondents said they were Netflix users. Not only does nearly everyone use Netflix, but 42% of people said they had discussed theories and speculations about one of their favorite Netflix shows on a date before.

Additionally, 86% of respondents said that they like it when a date has similar television and film tastes as them, with 40% of people saying a love of movies would make somebody more attractive. Sixty-five percent of people that Bumble surveyed indicated that liking true crime in particular makes somebody more desirable. The proof is in the pudding, what you watch on Netflix can have a big impact on how well your date’s going to go!

Every week there will be a new question that both matches must answer before the correct response is revealed. These questions will be read by different Netflix stars, such as Ashley Park of “Emily in Paris” and Alex Lemiuex of “Love is Blind.” With a fresh stream of challenging questions read by your favorite actors and personalities, Netflix fans and potential Bumble matches will have plenty of entertainment and topics of conversation to bond over.

So the next time you match with somebody on Bumble, maybe challenge them to the “Netflix Nights In” quiz. After all, this person could potentially become your TV partner for life, so it’s probably best that you make sure that you like the same types of shows and movies, so your relationship doesn’t suffer from extreme television indecision.