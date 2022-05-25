Netflix Considered Less Essential than Spotify, According to Study

The news hasn’t been great for Netflix lately, and despite the service’s domestic ubiquity, it is still considered a less essential service than Spotify and YouTube, according to a new study looking at the streaming habits of U.S. consumers.

Hub Entertainment Research polled 3,014 people aged between the ages of 16 and 74 for its “Battle Royale” survey, asking respondents about the video, music, gaming, and podcast streaming services that they think of as invaluable and those they could do without. The data shows that 68% consider Netflix a “must have” service, while 69% feel that way about YouTube. Spotify topped the rankings at 75%.

In all, Hub asked consumers about a dozen services, including Xbox Live and [Crunchyroll.] With this in mind, it’s intriguing that Netflix was the only premium video provider to rank in the top seven “must have” streaming services.

The study also seems to suggest that there’s strength in combining a mix of offerings. Of those that enjoy Amazon Prime Video — but not other Prime entertainment offerings — 45% said it was a must-have. However, of those that use Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Amazon Music, 64% rated it an essential bundle.

Still, trying to parse what Hub’s study says about the video streaming industry as a whole is a little opaque. As the organization notes, there are so many options for entertainment streaming these days that companies are essentially all competing for the same thing — people’s time.

But of course, Hub’s results do follow several other reports about the current state of the video streaming space. From Netflix losing 200,000 subscribers in the last quarter and indications it’s shedding long-term customers at an increased rate, to a slowdown in the growth of video streaming services overall, it’s becoming clear that consumers only have so much attention — and money — to spread around.