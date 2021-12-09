 Skip to Content
Netflix Debuts Streaming News Site, Tudum

Aubrey Chorpenning

Netflix has launched its own news website dedicated to helping audiences discover even more about the shows and movies they love. The site, called Tudum, is in reference to the sound the streaming service’s website makes when launched. Tudum gives users a “behind the streams” look into all things Netflix.

On Tudum, you can find a wide selection of content about your favorite Netflix series and films. Whether you’re looking for this month's latest additions, need a video recap on “Money Heist” or want to know what Easter eggs might be hidden in the new movie you’re enjoying, you can find a story about it on Tudum.

The site boasts sneak peek trailers, TV show and movie articles, videos, and more. You can also browse the “coming soon” bar to get a glimpse of upcoming additions to the streaming platform. If you’re looking for something new to watch, Tudum features stories filled with suggestions based on other shows or movies you liked.

Tudum gives you the option to log into your Netflix account, which will give you more personalized content. When you log in, you will see videos and articles about the shows and movies you watch.

Netflix’s marketing division, run by Bozoma Saint John, is overseeing the new site. Saint John said, “Netflix is a part of the cultural zeitgeist, and what makes my job so exciting is that through the work we do, I get to constantly connect with fans all over the world through their favorite shows and movies.”

Saint John elaborates on the purpose behind the site, adding that it is meant to allow audiences to “dive deeper into the stories they love, fuel their obsessions and start new conversations.”

Tudum is live now, and you can start browsing the trending articles or log in to see what’s happening with your personal favorites. The site can be accessed across the globe, but it’s only available in English at the moment. The company has big plans for Tudum, including news-driven content about renewals, release dates, and more.

This isn’t the first editorial venture for Netflix. In the past few years, the streaming giant has launched other channels, including Strong Black Lead, Geeked, and others.

