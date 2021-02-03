Netflix Dominates Golden Globes Nominations With a Staggering 42 Nods

In 2013, Netflix shook the entertainment industry when “House of Cards” became the first show from a streaming service nominated for the Golden Globes. Each year since then, the streaming giant has had its production contending with big studio productions and this year, they have surpassed all competitors and come away with a whopping 42 nominations.

Among its top contenders are hit shows such as “The Crown” which nabbed six nominations—the most of any TV series. Newbie Emma Corrin who stars as Princess Diana and Olivia Colman who plays Queen Elizabeth II are both nominated for best actress in a drama series. “The Queen’s Gambit” also came out with several big nods, as Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television.

Nominations By Streaming Service

Netflix: 42

Amazon: 10

Hulu: 10

HBO/HBO Max: 9

Showtime: 5

Disney+: 4

Apple TV+: 4

Netflix also pulled in nominations for their films, with the David Fincher-directed “Mank” coming away with six nods of its own. Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor in a motion picture – drama, while Amanda Seyfried was nominated in the supporting actress category. Fincher was snagged a nomination for best director and Jack Fincher for best screenplay.

Amazon Prime Video garnered some nominations as well—10 in total. Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova were nominated for best actor/ actress in a musical or comedy for their performances in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” While “Small Axe” got two nods for best television limited series and John Boyega got a nod for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series.

Hulu also got 10 nominations including best performance by an actress in a limited series for Cate Blanchett, best motion picture - musical or comedy for “Palm Springs” and best performance by an actor in a TV series– musical or comedy for Ramy Youssef.

Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and “Soul” also made the cut with a best television series – drama nomination for the Star Wars series and a best motion picture – animated nod for the film. “Hamilton” was also nominated for best motion picture – musical or comedy and a best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy nod for Lin-Manuel Miranda.

HBO Max earned their first two nominations for the show The Flight Attendant and Lovecraft Country.

How to Stream Golden Globe Nominated Movies & Series