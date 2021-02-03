Netflix Dominates Golden Globes Nominations With a Staggering 42 Nods
In 2013, Netflix shook the entertainment industry when “House of Cards” became the first show from a streaming service nominated for the Golden Globes. Each year since then, the streaming giant has had its production contending with big studio productions and this year, they have surpassed all competitors and come away with a whopping 42 nominations.
Among its top contenders are hit shows such as “The Crown” which nabbed six nominations—the most of any TV series. Newbie Emma Corrin who stars as Princess Diana and Olivia Colman who plays Queen Elizabeth II are both nominated for best actress in a drama series. “The Queen’s Gambit” also came out with several big nods, as Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television.
Nominations By Streaming Service
- Netflix: 42
- Amazon: 10
- Hulu: 10
- HBO/HBO Max: 9
- Showtime: 5
- Disney+: 4
- Apple TV+: 4
Netflix also pulled in nominations for their films, with the David Fincher-directed “Mank” coming away with six nods of its own. Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor in a motion picture – drama, while Amanda Seyfried was nominated in the supporting actress category. Fincher was snagged a nomination for best director and Jack Fincher for best screenplay.
Amazon Prime Video garnered some nominations as well—10 in total. Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova were nominated for best actor/ actress in a musical or comedy for their performances in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” While “Small Axe” got two nods for best television limited series and John Boyega got a nod for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series.
Hulu also got 10 nominations including best performance by an actress in a limited series for Cate Blanchett, best motion picture - musical or comedy for “Palm Springs” and best performance by an actor in a TV series– musical or comedy for Ramy Youssef.
Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and “Soul” also made the cut with a best television series – drama nomination for the Star Wars series and a best motion picture – animated nod for the film. “Hamilton” was also nominated for best motion picture – musical or comedy and a best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy nod for Lin-Manuel Miranda.
HBO Max earned their first two nominations for the show The Flight Attendant and Lovecraft Country.
How to Stream Golden Globe Nominated Movies & Series
-
The CrownNovember 4, 2016
The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain’s post-war destiny.
The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.
-
Ted LassoAugust 14, 2020
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
-
The Queen’s GambitOctober 23, 2020
In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.
-
The MandalorianNovember 12, 2019
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.
-
Lovecraft CountryAugust 16, 2020
The anthology horror series follows 25-year-old Atticus Freeman, who joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father. They must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.
-
RamyApril 19, 2019
Ramy, the son of Egyptian immigrants, is on a spiritually conflicting journey in his New Jersey neighborhood, pulled between his Muslim community that thinks life is a constant test, his millennial friends who think life is full of endless possibilities, and a God who’s always watching.
-
The Flight AttendantNovember 26, 2020
Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Dubai. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.
-
Small AxeNovember 15, 2020
An anthology series of five stories looking at the lives of a group of friends and their families in London’s West Indian community from the late 1960s to the early 80s.
-
MankNovember 13, 2020
1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.
-
Borat Subsequent MoviefilmOctober 23, 2020
14 years after making a film about his journey across the USA, Borat risks life and limb when he returns to the United States with his young daughter, and reveals more about the culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the political elections.
-
Palm SpringsJuly 10, 2020
When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.
-
SoulDecember 25, 2020
Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.