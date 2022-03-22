Netflix Games Set to Release First-Ever First-Person Shooter Mobile Game

Netflix continues to expand the selection of games in its mobile apps and is set to release its first-ever first-person shooter later this month, along with two other new mobile games.

Soon Netflix will introduce “Into the Dead 2: Unleashed,” the company’s first-person shooter title based around a zombie apocalypse. This release will hopefully broaden its appeal to more gaming enthusiasts.

The new game is based on “Into the Dead,” a zombie-themed action video game developed by PikPok that was released on Dec. 6, 2012. A sequel titled “Into the Dead 2: Zombie Survival” was released in 2017. This new Netflix game will be an extension to the saga, featuring multiple chapters, dozens of stages, hundreds of challenges, as well as tons of extras to unlock such as weapons, firearms, and explosives.

As of today, Netflix Games is also launching two games titled “Shatter Remastered,” a mobile-optimized version of the retro-inspired brick-breaking game that PikPok released in 2011; and “This Is a True Story,” from Frosty Pop, an educational narrative puzzle/role-playing game that is based on actual interviews and experiences from a woman in sub-Saharan Africa who struggles daily with getting water for her family. This game, in particular, was developed in collaboration with a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

The gaming industry is an economic powerhouse and Netflix Games has been headstrong on its video game strategy. Since its launch, the company has rolled out 14 titles ranging from casual puzzle and card games to scrolling arcade-style titles, among others.

However, Netflix isn’t alone in this gaming expansion. Amazon put money into its cloud gaming service, Luna, as well as its own gaming studio. Google, the parent of YouTube, has invested in its own Stadia game-streaming service, whereas Apple widened into Apple Arcade.

What makes Netflix unique is making games part of its one and only subscription, while the other companies offer their gaming services as standalone products, typically offered in a bundle with other memberships.

This surge in interest has bolstered the industry into a bigger market than movies and U.S. sports combined. According to the Motion Picture Association, the global market for video games was estimated to be worth nearly $178 billion in 2020 and is predicted to incline to $200 billion in 2023.