Netflix Gets Redesigned Apple TV Player, Supports New Siri Remote

Matt Tamanini

If you are an Apple TV owner who enjoys the content of the world’s largest streaming service, then you are in for a treat. Netflix and Apple TV are in the process of rolling out an update that will allow Netflix viewers to watch via the new tvOS 15 player. Both Paramount+ and HBO Max also use the native Apple video player per the new update.

The rollout began earlier this week and by now update 2.1.23 should have been automatically installed for most customers. When the specific content’s progress bar is on the screen, the new player displays the title of the content you are watching in a larger type on the bottom left-hand side of the screen. If you are watching a series, the episode title will appear in a smaller font just above that.

The update also incorporates a new Info button that allows users to get to the content details page where they can restart their program, browse more episodes, and see video descriptions. This move also eliminates the swipe-down functionality that used to lead viewers to menus allowing them to manage sound, captions, and language options.

While viewers will need to get used to these updates, they will have a moderately friendly — albeit fairly monotone — virtual assistant to help them along the way as the update now supports the new Siri Remote. However, this update. is only available to customers with an actual Apple TV device as it has not yet been rolled out to the TV app, unlike HBO Max’s recently introduced improved Apple TV app.

