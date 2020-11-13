Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ Gets Second Season, Disney Plus Gives ‘Mickey Mouse’ New Twist

“Emily in Paris” has been renewed at Netflix for a second season, two months after its initial launch. “Emily” broke into Nielsen’s top 10 most-watched streaming shows the week of its premiere. The show follows Emily (Lily Collins), a 20 something marketer from Chicago, who lands a job in Paris once her company buys a French luxury company. P.S. She doesn’t speak French.

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” a new Disney+ series, premieres on Mickey Mouse’s birthday, Nov. 18. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto star in various seven-minute shorts. This round offers a modern setting and new music, but the same classic art style. The series will also include cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Black Beauty” premieres Nov. 17 on Disney+. It features the voices of Kate Winslet as Black Beauty and stars Mackenzie Foy, Iain Glen, Claire Forlani, and Calam Lynch. It’s a modern reimagining of Anna Sewell’s classic tale. Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West, is taken from her family. Brought to Birtwick Stables, she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge a bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, of her life. “Black Beauty” is directed and written by Ashley Avis (“Adolescence”).

“Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals and Deals with Jill Martin” is a two-hour special that streams Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. ET. TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin will host a first-of-its-kind holiday shopping and streaming event available exclusively on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s new streaming channel on Peacock, and Today.com. Viewers can kick off their Black Friday shopping early and find deals of up to 85% off on top products from small businesses around the country.

“The Afterparty” at Apple TV+ has announced its cast, including Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao. The eight-episode murder-mystery is set at a high-school reunion afterparty — and each person tells what they think happened. Haddish plays the detective assigned to solve the case.

“Peacemaker,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff at HBO Max, adds Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland and Chris Conrad to the cast. The series charts the genesis of Peacemaker, the man who strives to peace, no matter how many have to die to achieve it. Production begins in early 2021. The newbies join John Cena and Danielle Brooks.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is tapped to star in a future spy thriller at Netflix. The script is from “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora. The father-daughter story is expected to co-star Monica Barbaro as his daughter.

Viaplay, the European streamer Nordic Entertainment Group, is rolling out its service in the U.S. in 2021. It also plans to debut in 10 international markets by the end of 2023, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. NENT Group hopes to increase its subscriber base to approximately 10.5 million by 2025. Viaplay will be launched in the U.S. as a tailored service offering high-quality Nordic drama series.

“Emily in Paris” trailer