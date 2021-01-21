Netflix Has Renewed “Bridgerton” For a Second Season

Netflix has renewed Shonda Rhimes’ hit series “Bridgerton” for a second season. The show which debuted on Christmas Day is expected to rack up views from 63 million Netflix subscribers in the first 28 days.

In the announcement, it was revealed that production will begin Spring 2021. The show follows the wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

In an interview with Collider, showrunner Chris Van Dusen admitted that since there are eight Bridgerton siblings in the book series the show is based off, his ideal scenario would be to have eight corresponding seasons.

The period drama was the fifth largest Netflix original series launch of all time. The show has also reached the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 rankings in 76 countries.