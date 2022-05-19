Netflix Launches Kids Mystery Box Content Discovery Feature

If you’ve spent any time with young kids, you know that they are creatures of habit; they like what they like and nothing that you do or say is going to get them to change their minds. This can be especially true when it comes to their screentime. Parents know that when a kid settles on something that they like watching, they will watch it over and over (and over and over) again.

However, Netflix is rolling out a new feature that is designed to make new content discovery fun and safe for youngsters and their parents.

The streaming service’s new mystery box feature gives kids, parents, and caregivers the opportunity to discover new shows and characters without having to worry about whether or not what they are watching is appropriate for young eyes.

The content in the mystery box will change daily, and Netflix says that one day it could include Ada Twist and her pals Iggy and Rosie from “Ada Twist, Scientist,” while “another day, it could be those scary dinosaurs from “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

The feature will also allow families to explore some of their favorite properties as well, including the Boss Baby franchise with the new “Boss Baby: Back In The Crib” or will also introducing kids to brand new shows and films like “Back to the Outback.”

The Boss Baby Movies The adventures of Tim and his brother, Ted, A.K.A. the Boss Baby.

How to Enjoy Netflix’s New Mystery Box Feature:

Login to a kids profile on Netflix.

Find the kids “Favorites Row” at the top of the homepage.

This row is character-driven to more easily and vividly connect children with the characters, shows, and films they love as soon as they turn on Netflix. Hover over the sparkly “mystery box” to discover a title that is “new for you”!

Children’s content has been a staple for Netflix for years and is an important aspect of the service’s efforts to keep its subscriber base engaged with its programming. By creating a fun and safe space for kids and families to explore the service’s ever-expanding offerings, Netflix is doing everything that it can in order to keep families entertained by (and subscribed to) the platform.