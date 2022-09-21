Netflix Launching ‘Nailed It!’ Mobile Game To Debut Alongside New Season

Netflix is mixing up a brand new mobile game to help promote the new season of its baking competition show “Nailed It!” The seventh season of “Nailed It!” will be Halloween-themed, and will debut its four episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Emmy-nominated series returns with a season full of tricks and treats as Netflix celebrates Spooky Season.

Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows — “The Umbrella Academy,” “Cobra Kai” and “The Witcher” — the desserts are intentionally scary this time, and not just because the contestants have no idea what they are doing.

To help boost the profile of the new season of “Nailed It!” Netflix is releasing a mobile game based on the show, continuing its investment in gaming. The “Nailed It!” game allows players to host a party for their pals to see who creates the best -– or worst — looking cakes in this game. Think you can nail it?

Check out a preview of “Nailed It! Baking Bash”:

This is not the first time that Netflix has launched a game alongside a new series or new season of a series. The company also launched a mobile game version of the popular card game “Exploding Kittens” to promote its TV adaptation of the game which debuts in 2023.

Netflix has been making heavy investments in its mobile games over the past year, despite the fact that less than 1% of subscribers play them. But, with nearly 221 million worldwide users, even just 1% amounts to over 2.2 million people.

Netflix has added games from some of its most popular IPs, including “Stranger Things” and “The Queen's Gambit,” and all of Netflix’s games are free to subscribers. If it sees success with the simultaneous launch of the “Nailed It!” game and seventh season, more show-themed mobile games could hit the Netflix library soon.

“Nailed It!” was inspired by the social media craze of people trying (and often failing) to reproduce elaborate cakes and treats they saw on the internet. Three amateur bakers with demonstrably less than impressive skills attempt to recreate edible masterpieces. The first challenge is called “Baker’s Choice,” where the contestants pick one of three existing confectionery treats and try to recreate it.

“Nail It or Fail It” is the second challenge, in which contestants have two hours to create a complicated cake from scratch. They each receive a “Panic Button,” which allows them to get three minutes of assistance from one of the judges. The judges choose the winner based on presentation and taste, and the winner gets a $10,000 prize and a trophy.