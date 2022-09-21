 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

Netflix Launching ‘Nailed It!’ Mobile Game To Debut Alongside New Season

David Satin

Netflix is mixing up a brand new mobile game to help promote the new season of its baking competition show “Nailed It!” The seventh season of “Nailed It!” will be Halloween-themed, and will debut its four episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Emmy-nominated series returns with a season full of tricks and treats as Netflix celebrates Spooky Season.

Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows — “The Umbrella Academy,” “Cobra Kai” and “The Witcher” — the desserts are intentionally scary this time, and not just because the contestants have no idea what they are doing.

To help boost the profile of the new season of “Nailed It!” Netflix is releasing a mobile game based on the show, continuing its investment in gaming. The “Nailed It!” game allows players to host a party for their pals to see who creates the best -– or worst — looking cakes in this game. Think you can nail it?

Check out a preview of “Nailed It! Baking Bash”:

This is not the first time that Netflix has launched a game alongside a new series or new season of a series. The company also launched a mobile game version of the popular card game “Exploding Kittens” to promote its TV adaptation of the game which debuts in 2023.

Netflix has been making heavy investments in its mobile games over the past year, despite the fact that less than 1% of subscribers play them. But, with nearly 221 million worldwide users, even just 1% amounts to over 2.2 million people.

Netflix has added games from some of its most popular IPs, including “Stranger Things” and “The Queen's Gambit,” and all of Netflix’s games are free to subscribers. If it sees success with the simultaneous launch of the “Nailed It!” game and seventh season, more show-themed mobile games could hit the Netflix library soon.

“Nailed It!” was inspired by the social media craze of people trying (and often failing) to reproduce elaborate cakes and treats they saw on the internet. Three amateur bakers with demonstrably less than impressive skills attempt to recreate edible masterpieces. The first challenge is called “Baker’s Choice,” where the contestants pick one of three existing confectionery treats and try to recreate it.

“Nail It or Fail It” is the second challenge, in which contestants have two hours to create a complicated cake from scratch. They each receive a “Panic Button,” which allows them to get three minutes of assistance from one of the judges. The judges choose the winner based on presentation and taste, and the winner gets a $10,000 prize and a trophy.

Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$9.99+ / month
netflix.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.