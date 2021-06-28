Netflix Now Allowing Android Viewers to Watch Partially Downloaded Content While Offline

On Monday, Netflix introduced a new feature, allowing Android users to watch partially downloaded TV shows and movies.

This may come in handy for users who are trying to download shows and movies before hopping on a flight or heading out on a road trip. If your content doesn’t fully download before you lose your internet connection, don’t sweat it. You can begin watching a show or movie, and then when you have internet access again, the download will resume.

Netflix users on Android mobile devices and tablets (versions 7.64 and higher) can start watching partially downloaded content. Prior to this update, viewers had to wait for an entire program or movie to be downloaded before beginning to watch it. If you’re on the go or have a slow connection, you may not have the opportunity to fully download content to keep you entertained.

You can access partially downloaded content on the Continue Watching menu or the Downloads menu. Once you have internet or data access again, you will be prompted to complete the download.

Netflix is always rolling out new features. In 2016, the service first gave users the option to download content to view offline. Since then, many other changes have been made. In 2018, Netflix introduced the Smart Downloads feature, which automatically downloaded the next episode in a series you are watching. iOS users were given this option in 2019.

In February, the company unveiled the Downloads for You feature, which automatically downloads recommended shows and movies to your devices. For now, Downloads for You and the option to watch partially downloaded content are only available to Android users. Netflix plans to offer this feature to iOS users in the future and says they will “begin testing on iOS in the coming months.”