Netflix Offers TV Shows and Movies, Including ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Bird Box,’ to Nonsubscribers

To increase its global profile, Netflix is offering some content free in the 200 markets where it operates, per Tech Crunch.

For example, there are 10 original movies and TV shows on the streamer that are accessible without paying the monthly fee. They include: “Murder Mystery,” “Stranger Things,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Bird Box,” “Our Planet,” “Two Popes,” “Elite,” “Love is Blind,” “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” and “When They See Us.”

The offer is limited to the first few episodes of a show, then viewers are encouraged to subscribe. Full movies are available, accompanied by a 30-second ad prior to its start.

How is it accessible?

No account is needed, web browsers supply the access. The feature is available on desktop and Android browsers. However, it is not available to iOS users. Or watch free via Netflix.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has gone the free route. At the end of Q2, the streamer made “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” available to U.S. users. It also made “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” available to YouTube users for free.