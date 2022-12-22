Netflix Partners with Nike to Offer Streaming Workouts

With 2023 just over a week away, many around the world are getting their New Years’ resolutions in order. For some, that will mean attempting to lose that stubborn holiday weight and getting into a regular exercise routine. Thanks to a new partnership with Nike, Netflix will be offering users with those types of goals a new way to start — or continue — their fitness journeys.

Starting on Dec. 30, Netflix will carry numerous different workouts from the Nike Training Club (NTC). These workouts will cater to all fitness levels, require minimal to no equipment, and span yoga, strength training, and high-intensity workouts.

Each NTC training program will include multiple episodes, totaling more than 30 hours of sessions released on Netflix in two parts. Nike will launch five training programs at the end of December, and additional programs will launch throughout 2023.

Netflix members will be able to access curated programs or select workouts by type or duration, and the programming will be available in 10 languages via all Netflix price tiers, including its new Basic with Ads plan. The new initiative will feature a custom Nike collection on Netflix, and members can also search “Nike” to find the workouts.

The NTC workouts offered in the Netflix collection feature a dozen of Nike’s world-class trainers, including Joe Holder, Kirsty Godso, and Betina Gozo. The training aims to focus on bringing the joy of sport and movement to people around the world and helps serve the future of sports by meeting athletes where they are.

The partnership with Nike makes Netflix one of the first streaming services to offer streaming fitness regimens. It brings users a new way to try and get in better shape without leaving their own homes. If the experiment is successful, it’s easy to see services like Hulu or Prime Video reaching out to make similar deals with other athletic companies.

Netflix is hoping the new workouts from Nike give it a shot in the arm heading into 2023. The service launched its new ad-supported tier on Nov. 3, but recent reports suggest that so far, that tier is the least popular of Netflix's multiple options.

With more details emerging surrounding Netflix’s planned 2023 crackdown on password-sharing, it needs all the goodwill from users that it can get right now. If you’re a Netflix customer looking to sweat some extra weight off, or just to stay in shape, you’ll soon have a new way to work out from the comfort of your living room.