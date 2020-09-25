Netflix Renews David Letterman’s ‘Guest’ For Third Season, Amazon Fast-Tracks ‘Boys’ Spinoff

David Letterman is coming back for a four-episode third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” on Netflix. The new season, which debuts Oct. 21, will drop all at once. That’s a departure from its previous schedule, which put out a new episode a month. Interviews will include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The Boys” has inspired Amazon to create a spinoff of the superhero comic-book drama. The news comes just weeks after the premiere of season two; “The Boys” has already secured a season three order. According to Amazon, the second season had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever. The spinoff is set at America’s only college for “supes (YA superheroes) run by Vought International.

“Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown” will be a new afternoon half-hour political program on ABC News Live. It’s anchored by “ABC News Live Update” Diane Macedo and ABC News senior correspondent Terry Moran. It will also feature contributions from FiveThirtyEight, including the latest numbers in its election forecast and specific data compiled on various issues. “Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown” premieres Sept. 29, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend will star in the Netflix series “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which will be shot in the U.K. The six-episode show is based on Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel about sexual consent and privilege in London. David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson will write and executive produce, with S.J. Clarkson also executive producing and directing all six episodes.

“Antebellum” opted out of theaters, but the horror-thriller has scored as the first top studio PVOD release since “Bill & Ted Face the Music” three weeks ago. It secured top ranking on charts that rate by total gross (FandangoNow and Vudu). Also, Apple TV saw “RBG” and “On the Basis of Sex,” a documentary and feature film about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg hit No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

Carrie Underwood will appear in an HBO Max Christmas special celebrating her first Christmas album, “My Gift.” The original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. The album will be released on CD and digital on Sept. 25 and on vinyl on Oct. 30.

Noggin” will launch on Amazon as an add-on subscription across Europe. Prime members in the U.K., France, Germany and Austria who are Noggin subscribers will be able to watch or download ad-free Nick Jr. content in their local languages. Titles include “Dora the Explorer,” “PAW Patrol,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and “Go, Diego, Go.”

Atmosphere, a streaming service for businesses – known for its network of free content channels including Chive TV, announced a content distribution agreement with First Media’s So Yummy. The So Yummy channel joins the streaming service currently available in over 10,000 businesses, reaching more than 500,000 viewers per day. So Yummy brings the best of fun and extravagant recipes to consumers, with deliciously delectable, non-stop, original food programming, including amazing food hacks and wildly creative cake decorations.