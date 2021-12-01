 Skip to Content
Netflix Reveals 2022 Genre Lineup, Featuring ‘Stranger Things 4,’ ‘Resident Evil,’ and More

Aubrey Meister

2022 will be a big year for Netflix rife with a long list of new releases coming to the platform. This week, Netflix unveiled its full slate of genre shows and movies headed to the platform in 2022, including some of its most popular series and franchises. You will soon be able to enjoy new seasons of shows like “The Umbrella Academy” and “Stranger Things.” Loyal fans have been waiting for these shows to return amidst their all-too-long breaks, and now, they’re almost here.

If you’re looking for something new to binge-watch or wondering when your favorite series will return for another season, you will be happy to know that you won’t have to wait too much longer. These titles include a wide array of genres, from horror to sci-fi, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The genre titles coming to Netflix throughout 2022 include:

Some release dates have not been announced yet, so stay tuned for an update so you know when you can begin streaming. The following series will be also coming to Netflix next year:

“In my ten years at Netflix, it’s been thrilling to see the dropped jaws, the all-caps tweets/the hilarious memes and the passionate theories inspired by these once-in-a-lifetime moments,” said Peter Friedlander, Netflix Head of Scripted Series, US/Canada. “Genre stories have the power to transport us to new universes like the Upside Down in ‘Stranger Things,’ teach us new vocabulary like ‘The Witcher’ and, most importantly, unite us in our shared love of sci-fi, horror, fantasy, anime and everything in between.”

netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($13.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($17.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

