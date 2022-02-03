Netflix Reveals 86 New Films for 2022 - See the Trailer

Netflix just revealed their feature slate for 2022 with 86 movies in total, 16 more than last year’s slate. Not only is that way more than any other theatrical studio, but it is also a pipeline that’s bigger than any rival streamer’s.

We can expect to see films by directors such as Guillermo Del Toro, Tyler Perry, Dev Patel, Judd Apatow, Shawn Levy, and lots more. There are also a lot of stars hitting the service this year including Adam Driver, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Chris Rock, Christian Bale, Colin Firth, Dakota Johnson, Don Cheadle, Eddie Redmayne, Florence Pugh, Greta Gerwig, Jack O’Connell, Jason Segel, Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, among other lead actors even your mother will recognize.

You could say there’s enough star wattage here in the 2022 slate for Netflix to continually beat themselves at their own records. Examples include Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2,” Joe and Anthony Russo’s espionage thriller “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, as well as the return of Eddie Murphy on the platform, and Jennifer Lopez’s action movie “The Mother” which is part of her multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. Also, Adam Sandler has two movies on deck this year, the basketball scout movie, “Hustle”, and the astronaut title “Spaceman” with Carey Mulligan.

To combat its own Korean series “Squid Game ” which had 1.65 billion hours watched in its first 28 days, Netflix’s movie lineup also includes six Korean titles, more than any other country. Titles include “Love and Leashes,” “20th Century Girl,” “Carter,” “Jung_E,” “Seoul Vibe,” and “Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.”

What is Netflix’s Release Schedule for 2022?

Netflix’s release schedule is roughly two movies a week and comprises 61 English language narrative movies, 20 non-English titles, and five animated features. However, realistically speaking, there may only be one movie released every week or even no movie at all during some weeks. All this is to say that the movies won’t be evenly distributed throughout the year.

List of Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022

The list of movies below doesn’t necessarily represent the full list of features coming in 2022, however, it does represent most of Netflix’s internal slate of movies. Just not all of them.

13: The Musical

20th Century Girl (Korea)

A Jazzman’s Blues

A Perfect Pairing (March 11)

Against the Ice (March 2)

All Quiet on the Western Front (German)

Along for the Ride (April 22)

Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood

Athena (France)

Beauty

Bigbug (France) (February 11)

Black Crab (Sweden) (March 18)

Blonde

Boo!

Bubble (Japan) (April 28)

Carter (Korea)

Choose or Die (April 15)

Day Shift

Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)

Drifting Home (Japan)

End of the Road

Enola Holmes 2

Falling for Christmas

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hustle

Interceptor

Ivy & Bean

JUNG_E (Korea)

Khufiya

Knives Out 2

Lady Chatterly’s Lover

Love and Leashes (Korea)

Love in the Villa

Luckiest Girl Alive

Matilda (December 2022)

Me Time

Metal Lords

Monica, O My Darling (India)

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

My Father’s Dragon

Operation Mincemeat

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

Qala (India)

Rescued by Ruby (March 17)

Rustin

Senior Year (May 14)

Seoul Vibe (Korea)

Shirley

Slumberland

Spaceman

Spiderhead

Tall Girl 2 (February 11)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)

The Adam Project (March 11)

The Bubble

The Good Nurse

The Gray Man

The Inheritance

The Mother

The Mothership

The Noel Diary

The Pale Blue Eye

The School for Good and Evil

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins Grudge of Edinburgh (Japan)

The Swimmers

The Takedown (France)

The Weekend Away (March 3)

The Wonder

They Cloned Tyrone

Through My Window (Spain) (February 4)

Troll (Norway)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)

We Have A Ghost

Wendell & Wild

White Noise

Windfall (March 18)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Korea)

You People

*The titles with no release date next to them are TBA.