Netflix Reveals 86 New Films for 2022 - See the Trailer

Netflix just revealed their feature slate for 2022 with 86 movies in total, 16 more than last year’s slate. Not only is that way more than any other theatrical studio, but it is also a pipeline that’s bigger than any rival streamer’s.
We can expect to see films by directors such as Guillermo Del Toro, Tyler Perry, Dev Patel, Judd Apatow, Shawn Levy, and lots more. There are also a lot of stars hitting the service this year including Adam Driver, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Chris Rock, Christian Bale, Colin Firth, Dakota Johnson, Don Cheadle, Eddie Redmayne, Florence Pugh, Greta Gerwig, Jack O’Connell, Jason Segel, Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, among other lead actors even your mother will recognize.
You could say there’s enough star wattage here in the 2022 slate for Netflix to continually beat themselves at their own records. Examples include Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2,” Joe and Anthony Russo’s espionage thriller “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, as well as the return of Eddie Murphy on the platform, and Jennifer Lopez’s action movie “The Mother” which is part of her multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. Also, Adam Sandler has two movies on deck this year, the basketball scout movie, “Hustle”, and the astronaut title “Spaceman” with Carey Mulligan.
To combat its own Korean series “Squid Game ” which had 1.65 billion hours watched in its first 28 days, Netflix’s movie lineup also includes six Korean titles, more than any other country. Titles include “Love and Leashes,” “20th Century Girl,” “Carter,” “Jung_E,” “Seoul Vibe,” and “Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.”
What is Netflix’s Release Schedule for 2022?
Netflix’s release schedule is roughly two movies a week and comprises 61 English language narrative movies, 20 non-English titles, and five animated features. However, realistically speaking, there may only be one movie released every week or even no movie at all during some weeks. All this is to say that the movies won’t be evenly distributed throughout the year.
List of Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022
The list of movies below doesn’t necessarily represent the full list of features coming in 2022, however, it does represent most of Netflix’s internal slate of movies. Just not all of them.
- 13: The Musical
- 20th Century Girl (Korea)
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- A Perfect Pairing (March 11)
- Against the Ice (March 2)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (German)
- Along for the Ride (April 22)
- Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood
- Athena (France)
- Beauty
- Bigbug (France) (February 11)
- Black Crab (Sweden) (March 18)
- Blonde
- Boo!
- Bubble (Japan) (April 28)
- Carter (Korea)
- Choose or Die (April 15)
- Day Shift
- Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)
- Drifting Home (Japan)
- End of the Road
- Enola Holmes 2
- Falling for Christmas
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hustle
- Interceptor
- Ivy & Bean
- JUNG_E (Korea)
- Khufiya
- Knives Out 2
- Lady Chatterly’s Lover
- Love and Leashes (Korea)
- Love in the Villa
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Matilda (December 2022)
- Me Time
- Metal Lords
- Monica, O My Darling (India)
- Monkey Man
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- My Father’s Dragon
- Operation Mincemeat
- Persuasion
- Purple Hearts
- Qala (India)
- Rescued by Ruby (March 17)
- Rustin
- Senior Year (May 14)
- Seoul Vibe (Korea)
- Shirley
- Slumberland
- Spaceman
- Spiderhead
- Tall Girl 2 (February 11)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)
- The Adam Project (March 11)
- The Bubble
- The Good Nurse
- The Gray Man
- The Inheritance
- The Mother
- The Mothership
- The Noel Diary
- The Pale Blue Eye
- The School for Good and Evil
- The Sea Beast
- The Seven Deadly Sins Grudge of Edinburgh (Japan)
- The Swimmers
- The Takedown (France)
- The Weekend Away (March 3)
- The Wonder
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Through My Window (Spain) (February 4)
- Troll (Norway)
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)
- We Have A Ghost
- Wendell & Wild
- White Noise
- Windfall (March 18)
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Korea)
- You People
*The titles with no release date next to them are TBA.
