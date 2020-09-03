Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Grabs Top Spot In Nielsen’s First Streamer Rankings

The superhero adventure-fantasy “The Umbrella Academy” hit No. 1 on Nielsen’s first-ever ranking of weekly top 10 streaming shows.

Season two of the Netflix hit, an adaptation of the Gerard Way-Gabriel Ba’s comic-book series, took the week of August 3-9 with 3.0 billion minutes on the platform. Its nearest rial, “Shameless,” delivered 1.1 billion millions.

One caveat: The study only charts TV viewers ages 2+ on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Nielsen does not calculate the viewership of other streamers, but is expected to add more in future.

“The Umbrella Academy” may have dominated the lineup, in part, because it was released on July 31. However, its sophomore return was highly anticipated by fans.

Below are the Top 10 series for Aug. 3-Aug. 9.

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Shameless”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“The Office”

“Criminal Minds”

“NCIS”

“In the Dark”

“Dexter”- “Supernatural”

“Parks and Recreation”

