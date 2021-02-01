Netflix Testing New Feature That Allows Android Users to Set Sleep Timer

One of the more frustrating aspects of streaming is the fact that if you fall asleep while watching your favorite show, the show continues onto next episodes and you have to go back and find where you left off. Now, Netflix is testing yet another feature to combat that. According to The Verge, the streaming service launched a sleep timer feature for Android users that allows you to set a time period for when you want your show to stop playing.

To access the sleep timer, Android users can pick a show or movie on Netflix, tap the clock icon in the top-right corner, then pick a time period or select the “Finish Show” option. Currently, there are options for 15, 30, 45 minutes, or for when the show ends.

Source: The Verge

The sleep timer is the latest in a host of features Netflix has been testing out lately. Recently, news came out that the streaming giant is currently testing spatial audio for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The feature is reportedly being readied for a spring launch.

With spatial audio, users are able to get a theater-like, three dimensional sound experience through their Apple listening devices. The feature works with the ‌iPhone‌ and the iPad, so if Netflix launches it, it’ll be limited to movies/shows streamed via compatible iPhones or tablets.

The company also launched an audio-only mode test in December. If approved, this feature will allow users to disable video and listen to the audio of a TV show or movie in the background. At the time of launch, audio-only mode was being tested for Android devices.