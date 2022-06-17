Netflix to Host Free Walking Tours of Famous European Filming Locations Next Month

From “Bridgerton” to “Emily in Paris,” from “Anatomy of a Scandal” to “Money Heist,” from “The Crown” to “Elite,” some of the biggest hits in Netflix’s history have been shot in Europe, and now fans can immerse themselves in the worlds of those stories with free guided tours in three popular Netflix filming locations.

For just one week next month, from July 11 through July 17, two-hour, free, guided tours will be available for Netflix fans in London, Paris, and Madrid. The tours will not only give guests the inside details about the streamer’s series and films shot in the cities but also about the unique cinematic and entertainment history in each of the European capitals.

The London tour will provide an immersive experience within the worlds of “Anatomy of a Scandal,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “Enola Holmes,” and “Top Boy” as well as providing details about some of the most iconic sites in Central London; including Lancaster House, which both “The Crown” and “Bridgerton” have used for filming.

In Madrid, fans will get exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks at “Cable Girls,” “Elite,” “Money Heist,” and “Valeria” while learning about Spain’s Movida Madrileña movement. For fans of “Emily in Paris,” “Lupin,” and the upcoming “Notre-Dame la part du feu” series, the Paris tour will be perfect. The stroll through the City of Lights will include the Luxembourg Gardens, the Panthéon, Notre-Dame, and Pont Neuf.

All of the tours will be available in both English and Spanish, with the Parisian tour also available in French. Netflix fans can get more information and book their free tours here. So, get your passport ready, and book a trip into the heart of your favorite series this summer.